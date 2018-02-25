Tusker finally brew win as Rangers raid Chemelil: Asembeka and Otieno score as Timbe tastes first win as Odongo posts three points for Posta

77

TUSKER VS NZOIA SUGAR Tusker Hashim Sempala(L) and David Odhiambo of Nzoia Sugar battle for ball possession during their KPL match at Ruaraka ground, Nairobi on Saturday 24/02/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Bandari dock Wazito in Mombasa to dislodge Mathare Utd at the top.

Cavin Odongo came off the bench to score the match winner as Posta Rangers secured their first win of the season after beating visiting Chemelil Sugar 1-0 in yesterday’s Kenyan Premier League match at Camp Toyoyo.

It was the same scoreline in Mombasa, where Anthony Wambani connected with Boniface Akenga’s cross in the 83rd minute to inspire Bandari to their second victory of the campaign over newcomers Wazito.

The victory saw the dockers (eight points) leapfrog Mathare United, who clash with Sofapaka today, at the top of the league. Kakamega Homeboyz also bounced back to winning ways after seeing off Vihiga United 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Unlike the first double header tie between Nakumatt and Sony which ended in a barren draw at Ruaraka Grounds, eleven time champions Tusker finally tasted victory after beating Nzoia 2-1.

First half goals from Amos Asembeka and Timothy Otieno were all the brewers needed for Sam Timbe to register his first win at Ruaraka.

However, it was Nakumatt’s Anthony Mwangi who was the happiest of the four coaches at Ruaraka.

“We have not trained the entire week due to financial issues. So, personally I am satisfied with the draw,” said Mwangi.

But for his Sony counterpart Salim Babu, those were two points dropped, blaming his wasteful strikers and bumpy pitch for the result.

“We deserved to win this game. We dominated the game, but our main undoing was finishing. We created many scoring chances moreso in the first half but failed to utilise them,” said Babu.

“Another concern was the quality of the ball and the pitch itself which were very challenging to my players.”

The millers were the brighter side in the early proceedings with the striking duo of Benjamin Mosha and Mwana Yema keeping the shoppers’ on toes.

Sony should have taken an early lead in the fourth minute when Mosha outmuscled his markers only for his attempt to rattle against the post before Yema’s diving header went wide.

The hosts responded immediately but Brian Nyakan shot straight at Sony goalkeeper Kevin Omondi and moments later Yema danced through the shoppers’ defence.