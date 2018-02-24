Hilarious moment goalkeeper allows goal while drinking water

77

Flekken completely turns his back to play and goes for a drink,before realising the ball had already across the goal line.

MSV Duisburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken was lucky that his goal did not cost his team to lose points during their match against Ingolstadt that ended 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

A moment before the bizarre situation, Duisburg enjoyed 2-0 lead over Ingolstadt, before Ingolstadt quickly worked the ball down field and sent a dangerous aerial ball into the box.

Flekken, who did not seem to be paying attention, calmly turned his back to the play and reached for the water bottle as the ball entered the penalty area.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old , Ingolstadt scored.

“I heard the goal jingle and thought we were leading 2-0, so I turned around and just wanted to drink something when suddenly the ball hit the gate with me, so the music was not over yet "said Flekken.