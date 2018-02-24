Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 14:14
Alan Pardew admits his job is on the line [Photo: Courtesy]

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

The Baggies boss was speaking to the media ahead their clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday which is likely to be the first one of the two games left for him.

Last week, the Baggies owner Guochuan Lai fired the Chairman John Williams and Chief executive Martin Goodman in a shock boardroom thrust last week mounting pressure on Pardew owing to his failure to make an impact, winning only one of the 13 Premier League games.

the Baggies boss' time at the club is running out [Photo: Courtesy]

The English manager will be hoping to ease his own anxieties by winning against Huddersfield on Saturday just like Chelsea’s Conte did against Albion earlier this month thought the Italian coach isn’t exactly out of jail with Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

“Conte summed it up this week by saying you’ve always got a bag packed – I’ve got a bag-and-a-half packed!” Pardew said as reported by UK media outlet BirminghamLive

“If you’re asking me how I feel, I’m disappointed and of course I’m angry with what’s happened this last week.

“But I’m also determined and I don’t want to leave the football club. I want to give it the best possible go I can.

“The spotlight does fall heavily on the manager, as Jose Mourinho has found out this week like myself.

“And we’re probably both hoping it’s somebody else’s turn next week.” He added.

Williams and Goodman advocated for Pardew’s appointment as Baggies boss but the 56-year-old arrival has not had the desired effect, prompting their departures at executive level a scenario that has made the manager uncomfortable.

“I’m disappointed that it hasn’t happened and disappointed for the people that employed me, I’ve got 11 games to hopefully put that right.” He added.

WEST BROM ALAN PARDEW HONEST OPINION
Next Story
Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash
RELATED STORIES
Legendary English Premier League manager has two games to save his job
Former Man United star and teammates escape jail in ‘car theft’ case
Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win
LATEST STORIES
Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

Manchester United are set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in a mouth watering match

Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850m stadium will light up at night on match days.

Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire

Top Premier League boss charged by FA for wearing a political message in form of a ribbon

Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

An unusual quiet in Ingwe dressing room, grumbles in social media make for compelling outing tomorrow.

More Stories
Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850m stadium will light up at night on match days.

Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire

Top Premier League boss charged by FA for wearing a political message in form of a ribbon

Football youngsters who made four legends retire

Most young footballers turn pro at the age of 18 and call it quits at the age of 36 making the average career life span to be around 18 years.

Manchester United superstar set to sign new contract

Manchester United superstar set to sign a contract extension to keep him in the club until 2020

Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world, but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have not broken

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over ‘style of play’ comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed its ‘stupid’ for some pundits to try to create a new ‘sport’ by suggesting that attacking players

Eden Hazard tells Conte where his best position is after playing 'false nine' against Barcelona

Chelsea wizard Eden Hazard has told boss Antonio Conte he'd prefer not to play as a false nine after the Belgian started up top against Barcelona.

“It was like a morgue,” Chelsea legend blasts fans for letting players down during Barcelona draw

Chelsea are heading into first leg with Barcelona in Camp Nou with 1-1 draw and will need atleast a 2-2 draw or a win to qualify to the next stage.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Thierry Henry's brutal advice to Neymar

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance