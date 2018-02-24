Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

349

Alan Pardew admits his job is on the line [Photo: Courtesy]

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

The Baggies boss was speaking to the media ahead their clash with Huddersfield Town on Saturday which is likely to be the first one of the two games left for him.

Last week, the Baggies owner Guochuan Lai fired the Chairman John Williams and Chief executive Martin Goodman in a shock boardroom thrust last week mounting pressure on Pardew owing to his failure to make an impact, winning only one of the 13 Premier League games. the Baggies boss' time at the club is running out [Photo: Courtesy]

The English manager will be hoping to ease his own anxieties by winning against Huddersfield on Saturday just like Chelsea’s Conte did against Albion earlier this month thought the Italian coach isn’t exactly out of jail with Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

“Conte summed it up this week by saying you’ve always got a bag packed – I’ve got a bag-and-a-half packed!” Pardew said as reported by UK media outlet BirminghamLive

“If you’re asking me how I feel, I’m disappointed and of course I’m angry with what’s happened this last week.

“But I’m also determined and I don’t want to leave the football club. I want to give it the best possible go I can.

“The spotlight does fall heavily on the manager, as Jose Mourinho has found out this week like myself.

“And we’re probably both hoping it’s somebody else’s turn next week.” He added.

Williams and Goodman advocated for Pardew’s appointment as Baggies boss but the 56-year-old arrival has not had the desired effect, prompting their departures at executive level a scenario that has made the manager uncomfortable.

“I’m disappointed that it hasn’t happened and disappointed for the people that employed me, I’ve got 11 games to hopefully put that right.” He added.