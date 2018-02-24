Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

349

Tottenham have only lost one game at Wembley temporary home [Photo: Courtesy]

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850M stadium will light up at night on match days.

Surrounding the stadium being constructed on and next to the site of the old White Hart Lane ground, are glass panels with feature multiple linear LED luminaries arranged around them. It is those panels that will make the ground glow on match nights.

According to football.london, the project is scheduled to be finished in time for the start of the 2018-2019 Premier League season.

The roof will be raised on top of the structure in the next three weeks, this is a slow process which is an engineering wonder in itself and is dependent on the climate. This might affect the stadium’s timeframe.

There is also the pressure of making it ready in time because as part of a ten-year agreement, the stadium will hold its first NFL game when the Seattle Seahawks play the Oakland Raiders in Tottenham on October 14.

Though the Spurs players have settled well into their temporary stadium at Wembley with losing just one Premier League match against Chelsea, Tottenham fans are desperate to return to London to the new stadium

ALSO READ: Liverpool eyeing Kenyan midfielder as a replacement for Emre Can