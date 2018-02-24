Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 12:07
Tottenham have only lost one game at Wembley temporary home [Photo: Courtesy]

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850M stadium will light up at night on match days.

Surrounding the stadium being constructed on and next to the site of the old White Hart Lane ground, are glass panels with feature multiple linear LED luminaries arranged around them. It is those panels that will make the ground glow on match nights.

According to football.london, the project is scheduled to be finished in time for the start of the 2018-2019 Premier League season.

The roof will be raised on top of the structure in the next three weeks, this is a slow process which is an engineering wonder in itself and is dependent on the climate. This might affect the stadium’s timeframe.

There is also the pressure of making it ready in time because as part of a ten-year agreement, the stadium will hold its first NFL game when the Seattle Seahawks play the Oakland Raiders in Tottenham on October 14.

Though the Spurs players have settled well into their temporary stadium at Wembley with losing just one Premier League match against Chelsea, Tottenham fans are desperate to return to London to the new stadium

The photos below show how the stadium will look on match nights, non-match nights and during the day:

This is how the stadium will look like in the day [Photo: Courtesy]
The new stadium look on match nights [Photo: Courtesy]
Spurs new stadium light on non-match day [Photo: Courtesy]
Tottenham fans are desperate to return to their new stadium [Photo: Courtesy]
the stadium is scheduled for completion before the start of 2018-2019 season [Photo: Courtesy]

 

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR IMAGES £850M STADIUM
Next Story
Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire
RELATED STORIES
Liverpool eyeing Kenyan midfielder as a replacement for Emre Can
Harry Kane issues tough conditions to join Real Madrid
Wanyama’s return to action draws near
LATEST STORIES
Today's Sure Bet Slip

Sure Bet Slip

Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

Manchester United are set to host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in a mouth watering match

Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850m stadium will light up at night on match days.

Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire

Top Premier League boss charged by FA for wearing a political message in form of a ribbon

Calm before storm in AFC Leopards camp?

An unusual quiet in Ingwe dressing room, grumbles in social media make for compelling outing tomorrow.

More Stories
Alan Pardew’s honest opinion on his job as West Brom boss

With only two games to save his job, West Brom boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he has ‘a bag and a half packed.’

Tottenham display images of how new stadium will glow with colours outside at night

Tottenham Hotspur have released images of how their new £850m stadium will light up at night on match days.

Premier League manager charged by FA for wearing controversial political attire

Top Premier League boss charged by FA for wearing a political message in form of a ribbon

Football youngsters who made four legends retire

Most young footballers turn pro at the age of 18 and call it quits at the age of 36 making the average career life span to be around 18 years.

Manchester United superstar set to sign new contract

Manchester United superstar set to sign a contract extension to keep him in the club until 2020

Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world, but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have not broken

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over ‘style of play’ comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed its ‘stupid’ for some pundits to try to create a new ‘sport’ by suggesting that attacking players

Eden Hazard tells Conte where his best position is after playing 'false nine' against Barcelona

Chelsea wizard Eden Hazard has told boss Antonio Conte he'd prefer not to play as a false nine after the Belgian started up top against Barcelona.

“It was like a morgue,” Chelsea legend blasts fans for letting players down during Barcelona draw

Chelsea are heading into first leg with Barcelona in Camp Nou with 1-1 draw and will need atleast a 2-2 draw or a win to qualify to the next stage.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Today's Sure Bet Slip

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

    Thu 22nd Feb 2018

  • Jose Mourinho in 'furious training ground row' with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester United and Chelsea team news ahead of Sunday’s clash

    Sat 24th Feb 2018

  • Thierry Henry's brutal advice to Neymar

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Discussion on English Premier League
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: What you need to know about Machester City Vs Arsenal's fix
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Nick Mwenda is scouting for Paul Putt replacement
    KTN News Scoreline - 24th February 2018: Young swimmers showcase impressive performance