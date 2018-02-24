Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

By Ernest Ndunda Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 00:00
Veida Achieng (left) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary School dribbles the ballagainst Maridhia Swaleh (right) of Lukore Secondary School in one of the ladies round-robin basketball matches at Shimba Hills High School as the Kwale County Term One Games got underway,February 23,2 018. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Reigning national secondary schools girls basketball champions Kaya Tiwi School proved they were no push-overs as they retained Matuga sub county term one games title.

The games that ended yesterday at Shimba Hills School in Kwale County saw Kaya Tiwi register their third win in a row.

Coached by Kenya Ports Authority women basketball assistant tactician Philip Onyango, Kaya Tiwi School maintain unbeaten streak in the competition.

In the finals, Kaya Tiwi drubbed Waa 99-7 in a one sided match. In earlier matches, they whitewashed Lukore 110-01 and went ahead to wallop former champions Shimba Hills 78-7 before hitting Matuga Girls 76-6.

Kaya Tiwi boys made it to the final after walloping Waa School 68-7 while Shimba Hills powered their way to the final after humiliating Kwale Girls 53-20.
In hockey, new champions emerged in both boys and girls categories. In boys, Shimba Hills squeezed a 2-1 win over immediate former champions Waa School. Hamisi Mwinyi and Mwinyi Idd scored in the 16th and 45th minute respectively for the new champions while Waa reduced through Pius Nyamai in the 52nd minute. In girl’s hockey, new champions were born after Kwale Girls upset champions Matuga Girls 3-0 where Mwanahamisi Mwazuka sounded the boards twice in the 4th and 30th minutes. Betty Masika added the third in the sixth minute.

In handball girls, Kwale Girls upset immediate former champions Shimba Hills 8-7 after extra time. Both teams had ties 6-6. On their way to final, Shimba Hills hit Ambassador Mwakwere 10-3 while Kwale Girls thrashed Tiwi Girls School 17-3 In boys hand ball, Shimba Hills retained the trophy after beating Kwale High 14-10 in the final. In semis, Shimba beat Waa 11-10 while Kwale grounded Ngombeni 15-3.

Matuga Sub County Secondary Schools Sports Association Chairman Robert Aran said the games were competitive.

“As an association, we are happy to see more schools come on board to offer stiff competition to established schools,” said Aran, adding that his association has set the pace for other organisers to follow suit.

He said stiff competition exhibited by participating schools proved the sub county was ready to rattle other schools when they meet at the Kwale County and Coast region games next month.

He said the winning teams will not break for training in preparation for county games set for March 7 to 10 at Mazera High School.

In Malindi sub-county games at Gede School, Barani squeezed a narrow 1-0 win to lift the boys’ hockey title after dismissing Malindi High School in a hockey deciding match. Jilore Girls were the only girls’ team thus qualifying for the Kilifi County games without playing.

