Zambia's Devils take on Gor today

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Zambian giants Nkana Red Devils arrived in Nairobi yesterday afternoon for a series of friendly matches. The team will take on Gor Mahia this morning at Camp Toyoyo before playing Nakumatt on Monday.

On Tuesday, they will take on Tusker before winding up their tour of Nairobi with a match against Mathare United on Wednesday. According to George Bwana who is coordinating the tour, the friendly matches are important for local sides given the pedigree of the Zambian side.

“Nkana are the oldest team in Zambia and have some of the biggest players in Africa. Their visit is very beneficial to local clubs,” he said.