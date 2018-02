207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The par 70 Nyanza golf club will host the fourth Edition of the Backlays Kenya Open Golf Circuit today. Nyanza Open will host the fourth round of the Baclays Open Circuit that has been staged in Eldoret, Karen and Nakuru Golf clubs.

The series is used to mark 50th anniversary of the Kenya Open and will be held in three other counties. That’s Pwani Open at the Nyali Golf Club on March 3 and then the Mt Kenya Open at the Thika Golf Club on March 10 to wrap up the six series.