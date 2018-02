207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) will play University of Nairobi as the Nairobi North Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) games enters the second round this weekend at University of Nairobi Grounds.

TUK, who are also the national KUSA champions are currently second on the table standing with 43 points from 21 matches same points as league leaders Machakos.