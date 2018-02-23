Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

349

Ronaldo has won the Balon d'Or five times in history [Photo: Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world right now but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have failed to break.

Ronaldo and Messi have literally re-written the football records books as both have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy for 5 times in record and top the all-time goal scoring charts in La Liga and the Champions League. Messi has won the Pichichi trophy four times [Photo: Courtesy]

Both are important figures for their clubs and national teams and they regularly break and create records like it’s nothing.

Though many would wish that they become big friends, their rivalry has made El Clasico even more compelling to watch. They have made goal scoring a habit.

However, the prolific duo has seen five records evade them in their illustrious careers and probably they will never break them before they finally decide to hang up their boots;

1 Most goals in European Cup finals

Alfredo Di Stefano is the top scorer in European Cup finals with seven goals [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid legend, Alfredo Di Stefano is the top scorer in European Cup finals with 7 goals in the 5 finals he played in. He won the European Cup now known as the Champions League, five times with Real Madrid consecutively from 1955-1960 making 396 appearances for the Los Blancos and netting 308 goals.

Ronaldo is just 3 goals away to reach Stefano’s mark with 4 goals in European Cup finals while Messi has only 2 goals in the finals.

2 Most goals at the FIFA World Cup Miroslav Klose has most goals in the World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi and Ronaldo has never won the World Cup trophy in their careers with national teams, but Ronaldo can be proud of the Euro 2016 trophy he won with Portugal.

Former German international, Miroslav Klose is the all time top scorer in the World Cup with 16 goals at the finals while Messi and Ronaldo have only scored 5 and 3 goals respectively.

3 Most goals in a single La Liga game Laszlo Kubala scored seven goals against Sporting Gijon back in 1952 [Photo: Courtesy]

Messi is currently the top goal scorer in La Liga history, scoring 369 times in 403 appearances for Barcelona. Ronaldo comes second on the list, finding the net 297 times in 284 matches for Real Madrid.

Neither of them holds the record for scoring the most goals in a single La Liga game. Messi has only scored 4 against Valencia in 2012, while Ronaldo netted 5 against Espanyol in 2015.

Laszlo Kubala is the only player in a La Liga history to score most goals in a single La Liga game following his 7 goals for Barcelona against Sporting Gijon back in 1952.

4 Most career hattricks Pelé scored 92 hattricks in his playing years [Photo: Courtesy]

Ronaldo is the only player to score three hat-tricks in a single season. The Portuguese winger has also scored 32 La Liga hat-tricks, making him the player with the most hat-tricks in the Spanish league's history, followed by Lionel Messi on 28.

The 33-year-old Portuguese captain has 49 career hattricks in all competition, followed by Messi on 44. However, they are nowhere close to the all-time record of an astonishing 92 hattricks scored by Brazilian legend Pelé. This is a record that undoubtedly seems unlikely to be broken by the prolific duo.

5 Most League goals in a season Ferenc Deak Puskas scored most league goals in a season [Photo: Courtesy]

Messi and Ronaldo are well known for their prowess in front of goal with the Argentinian winning the Pichichi trophy 4 times against Ronaldo’s 3.

Messi scored 50 goals in the league, breaking other records during the 2011-12 season while Ronaldo managed a personal best of 48 goals in 2014-15 season, but it is the late Ferenc Deak who holds the record for most league goals in a season.

The former Szentlorinci AC in the Hungarian league netted 66 goals during the 1945-46 season.