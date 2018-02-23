Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

By Robert Nyanja Friday, February 23rd 2018 at 11:57
Ronaldo has won the Balon d'Or five times in history [Photo: Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world right now but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have failed to break.

Ronaldo and Messi have literally re-written the football records books as both have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy for 5 times in record and top the all-time goal scoring charts in La Liga and the Champions League.

Messi has won the Pichichi trophy four times [Photo: Courtesy]

Both are important figures for their clubs and national teams and they regularly break and create records like it’s nothing.

Though many would wish that they become big friends, their rivalry has made El Clasico even more compelling to watch. They have made goal scoring a habit.

However, the prolific duo has seen five records evade them in their illustrious careers and probably they will never break them before they finally decide to hang up their boots;

1 Most goals in European Cup finals

Alfredo Di Stefano is the top scorer in European Cup finals with seven goals [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid legend, Alfredo Di Stefano is the top scorer in European Cup finals with 7 goals in the 5 finals he played in. He won the European Cup now known as the Champions League, five times with Real Madrid consecutively from 1955-1960 making 396 appearances for the Los Blancos and netting 308 goals.

Ronaldo is just 3 goals away to reach Stefano’s mark with 4 goals in European Cup finals while Messi has only 2 goals in the finals.

2 Most goals at the FIFA World Cup

Miroslav Klose has most goals in the World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Lionel Messi and Ronaldo has never won the World Cup trophy in their careers with national teams, but Ronaldo can be proud of the Euro 2016 trophy he won with Portugal.

Former German international, Miroslav Klose is the all time top scorer in the World Cup with 16 goals at the finals while Messi and Ronaldo have only scored 5 and 3 goals respectively.

3 Most goals in a single La Liga game

Laszlo Kubala scored seven goals against Sporting Gijon back in 1952 [Photo: Courtesy]

Messi is currently the top goal scorer in La Liga history, scoring 369 times in 403 appearances for Barcelona. Ronaldo comes second on the list, finding the net 297 times in 284 matches for Real Madrid.

Neither of them holds the record for scoring the most goals in a single La Liga game. Messi has only scored 4 against Valencia in 2012, while Ronaldo netted 5 against Espanyol in 2015.

Laszlo Kubala is the only player in a La Liga history to score most goals in a single La Liga game following his 7 goals for Barcelona against Sporting Gijon back in 1952.

4 Most career hattricks

Pelé scored 92 hattricks in his playing years [Photo: Courtesy]

Ronaldo is the only player to score three hat-tricks in a single season. The Portuguese winger has also scored 32 La Liga hat-tricks, making him the player with the most hat-tricks in the Spanish league's history, followed by Lionel Messi on 28.

The 33-year-old Portuguese captain has 49 career hattricks in all competition, followed by Messi on 44. However, they are nowhere close to the all-time record of an astonishing 92 hattricks scored by Brazilian legend Pelé. This is a record that undoubtedly seems unlikely to be broken by the prolific duo.

5 Most League goals in a season

Ferenc Deak Puskas scored most league goals in a season [Photo: Courtesy]

Messi and Ronaldo are well known for their prowess in front of goal with the Argentinian winning the Pichichi trophy 4 times against Ronaldo’s 3.

Messi scored 50 goals in the league, breaking other records during the 2011-12 season while Ronaldo managed a personal best of 48 goals in 2014-15 season, but it is the late Ferenc Deak who holds the record for most league goals in a season.

The former Szentlorinci AC in the Hungarian league netted 66 goals during the 1945-46 season.

RECORDS LIONEL MESSI CRISTIANO RONALDO
Next Story
Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery
RELATED STORIES
Suarez reveals secret tactic that he and Messi used in breaking Chelsea defence
Ronaldo wants team mate dropped for PSG clash
Lionel Messi explains why he doesn't think he will ever be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo
LATEST STORIES
KPL players betting against their own teams

visiting betting cybers ahead of the team’s matches, saying any losses registered after t

Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world, but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have not broken

Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

Spanish side Villarreal’s Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo was charged on Thursday with offences including attempted murder, robbery and illegal posse

Millions awaits Gor Mahia

League champions chase history in continental football

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka

Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka

More Stories
Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world, but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have not broken

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over ‘style of play’ comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed its ‘stupid’ for some pundits to try to create a new ‘sport’ by suggesting that attacking players

Eden Hazard tells Conte where his best position is after playing 'false nine' against Barcelona

Chelsea wizard Eden Hazard has told boss Antonio Conte he'd prefer not to play as a false nine after the Belgian started up top against Barcelona.

“It was like a morgue,” Chelsea legend blasts fans for letting players down during Barcelona draw

Chelsea are heading into first leg with Barcelona in Camp Nou with 1-1 draw and will need atleast a 2-2 draw or a win to qualify to the next stage.

French Coach Didier Deschamps defends Paul Pogba amid Jose Mourinho revolt

Didier Deschamps has claimed Paul Pogba has had a “very, very good season” with Manchester United despite suffering injury and illness.

Suarez reveals secret tactic that he and Messi used in breaking Chelsea defence

Luis Suarez has revealed a subtle change made by Lionel Messi during Barcelona's match at Chelsea as the Catalan giants came from behind.

Premier League winning manager to quit club if offered Italy job

Premier League champion manager says he would ask his club to release him if he is offered the Italy manager job

West Ham charged by FA over anti-doping rule breach

West Ham United have been charged by the English Football Association (FA) over a breach of anti-doping rules, the governing body said on Tuesday

7 things we spotted as Barcelona trained at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea Champions League clash

Barcelona are in town, and all eyes were on the Catalans as they trained at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • West Ham charged by FA over breach of anti-doping rules

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma match Today

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Caf Champions League: K’Ogalo tackle Equatorial Guinea opposition with eye on next stage

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Messi breaks Chelsea duck to earn Barca 1-1 draw

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Bayern romp home after Besiktas suffer early red card

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Retired football players enroll a team to relinquish soccer glory in the coastal regions
    Bomu stadium in Mombasa to host Kenya U20 friendly match against Egypt
    30 athletees report to camp in Kigali-Rwanda led by head coach Jaohn Kimento
    Uwanja mpya wa kaunti ya Mombasa Bomu kuandaa michuano ya kimataifa dhidi ya Kenya na Misri