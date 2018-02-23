Policeman dies after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans

349

Spartak Moscow supporters ahead of the game [Photo: Courtesy]

A police officer tragically died after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow supporters ahead of the Europa League.

There was tension surrounding the match after hundreds of Russian supporters travelled to the game without tickets with some of them even attempting to breach no travel orders.

The fight broke out in the streets surrounding the Basque club's San Mames stadium, just hours to their second leg meeting, sadly claiming the life of a policeman. Riot police outside San Mames stadium [Photo: Courtesy] Ertzaintza officer clashes with a fan [Photo: Courtesy] Police officers clashes with fans [Photo: Courtesy]

Two hours before kick-off, Spartak fans had taken over the town square, making football chants and letting off flares covering the city in red smoke. This triggered harsh reactions from the Bilbao fans and the locals who were not willing to let their turf taken over.

It is believed that the policeman was hit severely on his head and later died of heart attack while receiving treatment for the wounds following the serious impact. The Ertzaintza arrives to break stop the violence [Photo: Courtesy] At least five people were arrested [Photo: Courtesy]

However, a spokesperson for the Basque government's security office said that the death may not be related to the impact but will have to await the forensic report.

It has already been confirmed that a minute's silence will be held across all Spanish matches at the weekend.

At least five people were arrested by the police and five people taken to hospital including the policeman. Spartak Moscow fans letting off flares in the city [Photo: Courtesy]

Bilbao won 3-1 in the first leg in Russia last week, but the Russian side claimed a 2-1 victory in the return leg though were knocked out of Europe’s second-tier competition on a 4-3 aggregate.

Russian local authorities are putting strict security procedures in place to counter hooliganism during the world cup tournament scheduled for June.