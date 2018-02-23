Policeman dies after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans

By Robert Nyanja Friday, February 23rd 2018 at 09:09
Spartak Moscow supporters ahead of the game [Photo: Courtesy]

A police officer tragically died after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow supporters ahead of the Europa League.

There was tension surrounding the match after hundreds of Russian supporters travelled to the game without tickets with some of them even attempting to breach no travel orders.

The fight broke out in the streets surrounding the Basque club's San Mames stadium, just hours to their second leg meeting, sadly claiming the life of a policeman.

Riot police outside San Mames stadium [Photo: Courtesy]
Ertzaintza officer clashes with a fan [Photo: Courtesy]
Police officers clashes with fans [Photo: Courtesy]

Two hours before kick-off, Spartak fans had taken over the town square, making football chants and letting off flares covering the city in red smoke. This triggered harsh reactions from the Bilbao fans and the locals who were not willing to let their turf taken over.

It is believed that the policeman was hit severely on his head and later died of heart attack while receiving treatment for the wounds following the serious impact.

The Ertzaintza arrives to break stop the violence [Photo: Courtesy]
At least five people were arrested [Photo: Courtesy]

However, a spokesperson for the Basque government's security office said that the death may not be related to the impact but will have to await the forensic report.

It has already been confirmed that a minute's silence will be held across all Spanish matches at the weekend.

At least five people were arrested by the police and five people taken to hospital including the policeman.

Spartak Moscow fans letting off flares in the city [Photo: Courtesy]

Bilbao won 3-1 in the first leg in Russia last week, but the Russian side claimed a 2-1 victory in the return leg though were knocked out of Europe’s second-tier competition on a 4-3 aggregate.

Russian local authorities are putting strict security procedures in place to counter hooliganism during the world cup tournament scheduled for June.

POLICEMAN DIED ATHLETIC BILBAO SPARTAK MOSCOW EUROPA LEAGUE
Next Story
Millions awaits Gor Mahia
RELATED STORIES
FIFA condemns Spartak Moscow's ‘chocolate’ racist tweet
LATEST STORIES
KPL players betting against their own teams

visiting betting cybers ahead of the team’s matches, saying any losses registered after t

Five records Messi and Ronaldo have never broken

Ronaldo and Messi are undoubtedly the best players in the world, but despite that, there are some records that the prolific duo have not broken

Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

Spanish side Villarreal’s Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo was charged on Thursday with offences including attempted murder, robbery and illegal posse

Millions awaits Gor Mahia

League champions chase history in continental football

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka

Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka

More Stories
Policeman dies after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans

A police officer tragically died after violence between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow supporters ahead of the Europa League.

Delight as Swedish coach Berner arrives to train Kenyans

Delight as Swedish coach Berner arrives to train Kenyans

Meet the Karate grandmothers of Kenya's Korogocho Slum

Meet the Karate grandmothers of Kenya's Korogocho Slum

Man United already seeing worrying version of Alexis Sanchez that made Arsenal to sell him

Alexis Sanchez's body language in recent games suggests he is struggling to smoothly adjust to Jose Mourinho and Manchester United's ways since his bu

Meet the fear and emotional history in Gor Mahia versus Esperance matches

Whenever Gor Mahia meets Esperance, the fans develop a mixture of phobia, zeal and motivation owing to the rich history that these two giants have.

De Gea discloses what Muriel told him after his magic save against Sevilla

An excellent one-handed save minutes before half time saw the Spanish shot stopper deny Sevilla the chance to take the lead

Kaya Tiwi eye second bite at the cherry

All defending champions will line up when Matuga sub-country secondary schools term one games kick off at Shimba Hills School, Kwale County, today.

Table Tennis contest to motivate Kenyans

Table Tennis contest to motivate Kenyans

Mourinho has one huge concern regarding Sir Alex Ferguson and Chelsea

Jose signed first contract with Manchester United in the summer of 2016

Try new things in betting and win easy today

Champions League is back to the screens. In the round 16 there won’t be occasional teams anymore and 16 best teams of the Old World will fight.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • West Ham charged by FA over breach of anti-doping rules

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma match Today

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Caf Champions League: K’Ogalo tackle Equatorial Guinea opposition with eye on next stage

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Messi breaks Chelsea duck to earn Barca 1-1 draw

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Bayern romp home after Besiktas suffer early red card

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Court: Villarreal's Semedo charged with attempted murder, robbery

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • KPL players betting against their own teams

    Fri 23rd Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Retired football players enroll a team to relinquish soccer glory in the coastal regions
    Bomu stadium in Mombasa to host Kenya U20 friendly match against Egypt
    30 athletees report to camp in Kigali-Rwanda led by head coach Jaohn Kimento
    Uwanja mpya wa kaunti ya Mombasa Bomu kuandaa michuano ya kimataifa dhidi ya Kenya na Misri