Delight as Swedish coach Berner arrives to train Kenyans

By Robin Toskin Friday, February 23rd 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Swedish table tennis coach Jan Berner has arrived in the country to prepare Kenya representatives at the ITTF Africa Continental Cup, Brian Mutua and Thakkar Sejal.

National team coach Fahd Daim was yesterday upbeat about the wealth of experience and knowledge the Swede brings to the duo.

“It is always good to have somebody come in with fresh ideas. I have been with the players for some time now and therefore Berner brings new perspectives to Mutua and Sejal,” said Daim.

The three-day ITTF Africa Continental Cup begins on March 1 at Kasarani with World Cup slots at stake.

Africa’s top players will be battling it out in a tournament that has been dominated by Nigerian and Egyptian exponents.

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has won three titles since 2014, interrupted only by Egypt’s Assar Omar in 2015. In the women category, Egypt’s Meshref Dina has won four straight titles since 2014.

Kenya coach Daim admits this is a high level tournament and will be keen to gauge how his charges, Mutua and Sejal, measure up to the continent’s best.

“It may be too much to ask Mutua to win the tournament, but it is his chance to gauge his progress. He is young but technically he is on the right track. He played really well during trials and I believe he will do well especially that he will enjoy home support,” said Daim of the Jomo Kenyatta University student.

“As for Sejal, she is very experienced given she has represented Kenya at various international tournaments. I am confident she will have a good game because we are not putting too much pressure on them,” said Daim.

