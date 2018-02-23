Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka

207

Sofapaka FC coach Sam Ssimbwa and his assistant John Baraza reacts during their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Bandari FC at the Narok stadium on February 4, 2018. Bandari FC won 3-0. Photo/Oliver Ananda/www.sportpicha.com

Losing to Bandari on the first day of the Kenyan Premier League new season was a blessing in disguise, said Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa.

Sofapaka face in-form Mathare United on Sunday and the Ugandan tactician said the 3-0 whitewash on February 4 was a sobering reminder of what awaits them in the season.

“It taught us that we have to work hard and you can see we went to Kakamega Homeboyz, a difficult team to beat, but we came back with three points a week after the Bandari defeat,” Ssimbwa told Standard Sports yesterday.

Mathare United are in imperious form, leading the table after three rounds –winning two matches and drawing another.

Francis Kimanzi’s Slum Boys were resilient against Danstan Nyaudo’s Ulinzi Stars last weekend in drawing 0-0 at Afraha Stadium.

A week before Mathare United had battled back from a goal down to beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1. The stage is now set for an intriguing clash in Machakos on Sunday with Ssimbwa saying Kimanzi’s side is a tough proposition.

“The boys know the kind of challenge Mathare provides. We are working hard to ensure we keep touch with the leading pack.

“Gor Mahia and Mathare United have not lost a game. And for us to compete we must not drop points at this stage of the season,” Ssimbwa said.

Bragging rights

The fixture between the two sides has always produced goals except the last match of last season which ended goalless. Although Sofapaka hold the bragging rights having won 2-1 on April 2 last year, Mathare United will point at the heavy defeat (5-2) they inflicted on Batoto ba Mungu on February 27.

Ssimbwa is keen to sharpen his attacking department and was pleased with 7-0 rout of provincial side Headquarters with all his marksmen getting on the scoresheet on Tuesday.

Kepha Asawani scored a brace with Yusuf Mohamed, Stephen Waruru, Umaru Kasumba, Bernard Mangoli and Vitalis Okumu providing the other goals.