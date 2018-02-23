Defeat was blessing in disguise for Sofapaka

By Robin Toskin Friday, February 23rd 2018 at 00:00
Sofapaka FC coach Sam Ssimbwa and his assistant John Baraza reacts during their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match against Bandari FC at the Narok stadium on February 4, 2018. Bandari FC won 3-0. Photo/Oliver Ananda/www.sportpicha.com

 

Losing to Bandari on the first day of the Kenyan Premier League new season was a blessing in disguise, said Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa.

Sofapaka face in-form Mathare United on Sunday and the Ugandan tactician said the 3-0 whitewash on February 4 was a sobering reminder of what awaits them in the season.

“It taught us that we have to work hard and you can see we went to Kakamega Homeboyz, a difficult team to beat, but we came back with three points a week after the Bandari defeat,” Ssimbwa told Standard Sports yesterday.

Mathare United are in imperious form, leading the table after three rounds –winning two matches and drawing another.

Francis Kimanzi’s Slum Boys were resilient against Danstan Nyaudo’s Ulinzi Stars last weekend in drawing 0-0 at Afraha Stadium.

A week before Mathare United had battled back from a goal down to beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1. The stage is now set for an intriguing clash in Machakos on Sunday with Ssimbwa saying Kimanzi’s side is a tough proposition.

“The boys know the kind of challenge Mathare provides. We are working hard to ensure we keep touch with the leading pack.

“Gor Mahia and Mathare United have not lost a game. And for us to compete we must not drop points at this stage of the season,” Ssimbwa said.

Bragging rights

The fixture between the two sides has always produced goals except the last match of last season which ended goalless. Although Sofapaka hold the bragging rights having won 2-1 on April 2 last year, Mathare United will point at the heavy defeat (5-2) they inflicted on Batoto ba Mungu on February 27.

Ssimbwa is keen to sharpen his attacking department and was pleased with 7-0 rout of provincial side Headquarters with all his marksmen getting on the scoresheet on Tuesday.

Kepha Asawani scored a brace with Yusuf Mohamed, Stephen Waruru, Umaru Kasumba, Bernard Mangoli and Vitalis Okumu providing the other goals.

BANDARI KENYAN PREMIER LEAGUE SAM SSIMBWA
Kenyans out to protect turf
Leopards exit Confederations Cup
Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws
Gor run riot in the Zoo
Millions awaits Gor Mahia

League champions chase history in continental football

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

Kenyans out to protect turf

Kipsang to lead strong men's line-up in Tokyo Marathon on Sunday

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Kenyan football stars flaunt their expensive cars

Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over 'style of play' comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed its 'stupid' for some pundits to try to create a new 'sport' by suggesting that attacking players

Millions awaits Gor Mahia

League champions chase history in continental football

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

World Cup trophy lands on Monday

Gor Mahia qualify for Caf Champions League first round

Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia secured their place in the Caf Champions League first round after a 1-1 stalemate with Leones Vegetarianos

Mourinho praises Pogba 'replacement' but blames medics on Ander Herrera's injury

Jose Mourinho praised youngster Scott McTominay for his performance in his side's goalless Champions League draw at Sevilla.

De Gea stars as 'toothless' Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

David de Gea added another heart-stopping save to his collection as his team held a highly-impressive Sevilla side to a 0-0 draw away from home.

Leopards exit Confederations Cup

Leopards exit Confederations Cup

Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

Drama as African rookies win Caf Confederation Cup ties

Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

  Ten-man Man City shocked by third-tier Wigan
    Tue 20th Feb 2018

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot
    Tue 20th Feb 2018

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  West Ham charged by FA over breach of anti-doping rules
    Tue 20th Feb 2018

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma match Today
    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  Caf Champions League: K'Ogalo tackle Equatorial Guinea opposition with eye on next stage
    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  Champions League: Messi breaks Chelsea duck to earn Barca 1-1 draw
    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  Champions League: Bayern romp home after Besiktas suffer early red card
    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds
    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club
    Tue 20th Feb 2018

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight
    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    Retired football players enroll a team to relinquish soccer glory in the coastal regions
    Bomu stadium in Mombasa to host Kenya U20 friendly match against Egypt
    30 athletees report to camp in Kigali-Rwanda led by head coach Jaohn Kimento
    Uwanja mpya wa kaunti ya Mombasa Bomu kuandaa michuano ya kimataifa dhidi ya Kenya na Misri