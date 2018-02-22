Shosho Jikinge: Meet the Karate grandmothers of Kenya's Korogocho Slum

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Korogocho’s senior chief Mr Nyabuto Mache has launched a project dubbed "Shosho Jikinge" in support of aged women on self-defense so as to eliminate rape cases in the slum.

Speaking to Gameyetu, Mr. Nyabuto was jubilant while explaining his success stories. “I have worked here for more than seven years now and have seen a lot since I arrived. This slum is home to over a thousand youth who are surrounded to the west by Dandora estate and to the east by Babadogo estate, separated by only Nairobi River. Trust me this was a hub of all criminal activities,” said the chief who also added that seven years ago, Korogocho slums reported more than fifteen crime cases a day and about five hundred a month. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

German based journalist Nadja Wholleben indicates in her magazine ‘vice magazine’ that by the year 2010 one in every four grandmothers had been raped in Korogocho and Kibra slums.

“About eight years ago when I was still new here, a seventy year old woman got raped in this slum. Older women then had no choice but to get together and seek a solution. They ended up deciding to form ‘Shosho Jikinge group’ which has its main purpose of training self-defense tactics and also to keep fit,” retorted senior chief Nyabuto.

Nadja Wholleben further explains in her magazine that older women were targets for youth who were under the influence of drugs. There was also the superstitious beliefs that by engaging into sexual activities with an infant or an older woman, then the act will wash away the deadly HIV/AIDS disease.

“I am now a proud man because in a week I might have one or no crime reported in my office. By engaging in sports, not only for these older women, but also offering different platforms for our youth to exploit their talents, this slum is very safe and the home of raw talent. I am also very proud because Harambee stars coach Stanley Okumbi comes from here, we have players from Kariobangi sharks fc, Afc leopards, boxers and several upcoming artists from Korogocho,” explained Nyabuto.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Shosho Jikinge initiative which means grandmothers should protect themselves is a huge success in Korogocho slums. Elderly women who begun to fight off rapists using self-defense techniques, now have a passion for the same as they do it as a sporting activity. Senior chief Nyabuto has called upon the government and other well-wishers to come out in huge support for his grandmothers. However his main challenge still remains to be, the inclusion and participation of all grandmothers in the slum, not only as a self-defense activity but a sporting activity to keep fit.