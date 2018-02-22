Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over ‘style of play’ comments

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, February 22nd 2018 at 15:09
Mourinho has a question for three United legends [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed its ‘stupid’ for some pundits to try to create a new ‘sport’ by suggesting that attacking players should not defend.

Mourinho benched Paul Pogba in the clash against Sevilla to field in Scott McTominay and Ander Herrera purposefully to counter the threat posed by Sevilla’s Argentinian midfielder Ever Banega as United midfielders were told to press high against the Spanish side.

Manchester United draw with Sevilla was the only one of the eight Champions League round of 16 first legs to end goalless with 27 goals scored in the other ties.

David Beckham played as a winger for United [Photo: Courtesy]

Nevertheless, Mourinho took offense with the suggestions that Sanchez was not content with his tactical role in the clash after the Chilean was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the 75th minute. The Portuguese manager was riposting to a question on how the former Arsenal star responded to his instructions by referring to the selflessness of United former stars David Beckham, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

“The next time I see David Beckham I am going to ask him: 'David when you played right wing for Manchester United, when the left-back attacked, do you stay looking at the stands or do you come back with the guy?' I am going to ask David that.” Mourinho told Manchester United Evening News.

Paul Scholes was the best midfielder at United during his years in the field [Photo: Courtesy]
Roy Keane is a not big friend with Mourinho [Photo: Courtesy]

"And everybody knows I am not a big friend with Roy Keane or Paul Scholes, but I will ask them: 'When your team lost the ball, did you drop back, or did you stay walking on the pitch? Because now it looks like all the good players have to play free and when the team has the ball, which is such a stupid thing to say. When the team has the ball you attack, when the team doesn't have the ball, you defend.”

"But it doesn't look like that now, some guys now are creating a new sport, but I don't see it. The winning teams, the top teams in the world now, not 20 or 30 years ago, everybody works, and everybody has tactical discipline." He added.

