TBT: The fear and emotional history in Gor Mahia versus Esperance matches

Gor Mahia playing Esperance in 1987 Cup Winners Cup final [Photo: Courtesy]

Gor Mahia fell a goal down away in Guinea as Leones Vegetarianos changed the scoreboard in the second half of the return leg in CAF Champions League match at Nuevo Estadio De Malabo.

However, the Green Army leveled to secure 1-1 draw in the dying minutes of the game. The outcome was the ticket clearing K’Ogalo to prepare for a face-off with not just a fierce opponent but a traditional rival in Tunisia’s Esperance.

The Kenya Premier League champions will be welcoming the Tunisia outfit for a showdown in Nairobi on March 6, before traveling to Tunis to seal their fate 10 days later. This match is not only mouthwatering but also emotional.

Whenever Gor Mahia meets Esperance, the fans develop a mixture of phobia, zeal and motivation owing to the rich history that these two giants have in the continental tournament.

Gor Mahia suffered a gloomy fate in 2014 in the hands of Esperance when they fell to a 5-0 rout away and another 3-2 defeat at home, completing an aggregate of woeful 8-2. But it is not only an entirely ugly affair for them at all.

Kenyan champions once flew off the mark to make a name in the regional tourney in 1987, penning history that has refused to die.

The journey took coach Maurice Ochieng “Sonyi” to Tunisia after the team had made a remarkable performance by repeating the 1979 achievement of reaching the Cup Winners Cup final, which had now been renamed to Mandela Cup.

Hearts leaped as goal keeper David Ochieng “Kamoga’’ was under investigation by the Confederations of African Football. Fear gripped the team and fans on who would stop the dreadful Esperance squad, boasting of big names like Tarak Dhiab. Dhiab was part of Tunisia’s 1978 squad that shredded Mexico in a 3-1 drubbing in the World Cup.

It was all glimmer as K’Ogalo’s shot stopper “Kamoga” would be cleared lately to play against Esperance. And after having conceded two penalties through Nabil Maaloul, the legendary Peter Dawo rose to be counted. Dawo hit a brace leveling the scores and consequently gifting the visitors a draw ahead of second leg tie.

Tunisia team jetted into the country ahead of the big match with Kenyan giants. The Green Army became the uniting bond cutting across all the communities bringing together hearts of supporters in an atmosphere of patriotism. Former President Daniel Moi cheers celebrates a goal during Gor Mahia vs Esperance match [Photo: Courtesy]

Former President Daniel Arap Moi and other powerful people in the government arrived at Kasarani Stadium and the stage was all set.

Gor was locking horns with men from the Northern part of the continent and such warranted solid support base. When the match began, fortunes turned contrary to the expectations of majority. Amid soccer rules, the game turned to be much more of a physical contest.

The most common victim of paranormal tackles perpetrated out of the glare of the match official was Peter Dawo. Dawo later banged a goal in the stroke of first half before it was leveled by the legendary Tarak Dhiab.

Esperance would then have Ben Heji getting sent off for a head butt against Charles Otieno. The match turned ugly but still met the expectations of the Gor Mahia matches.

The Green Army would then lift the African Winners’ Cup amid brutality of the game. Such is how the history between these two sides is detailed and emotional.