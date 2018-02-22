Gor Mahia qualify for Caf Champions League first round

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, February 22nd 2018 at 13:17
Gor Mahia qualify for Caf Champions League first round [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia secured their place in the Caf Champions League first round after a 1-1 stalemate with the hosts Leones Vegetarianos in the second leg of CAF Champions League at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo on Wednesaday.

Kevin Omondi (R) eyeing for the ball with Vegetarianos player [Photo: Courtesy]

Vegetarianos took the lead 15 minutes after the break leaving them with only a goal to level the tie but K’Ogalo equalized late into extra time after Francis Kahata's corner was deflected into the net by a Vegetarianos player to force a draw.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr made some changes in the squad fielding five defenders in the line-up with Godfrey Walusimbi pushed up in the midfield by Wesley Onguso. Boniface Oluoch also made a comeback.

K’Ogalo won 2-0 against Vegetarianos in the first leg that was played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and their 1-1 draw with the Equatorial Guinea based team secured a 3-1 win on aggregate moving them to the next round.

Meddie Kagere (R) of Gor Mahia started in the match [Photo: Courtesy]

K’Ogalo now set to host Tunisian giants Esperance in the first-round qualifiers of the Caf Champions League. This will be the second time in five years Gor will face Esperance after the Mkachkha thrashed Mauritanian outfit ASAC Concorde 5-0 in the second leg to qualify on a 6-1 aggregate on Wednesday.

GOR MAHIA LEONES VEGETARIANOS CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
“It was like a morgue,” Chelsea legend blasts fans for letting players down during Barcelona draw
RELATED STORIES
Caf Champions League: K’Ogalo tackle Equatorial Guinea opposition with eye on next stage
Gor Mahia suffer injury setback ahead of return leg with Vegetarianos
Football lessons from Gor Mahia as the club turns 50
LATEST STORIES
Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over ‘style of play’ comments

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed its ‘stupid’ for some pundits to try to create a new ‘sport’ by suggesting that attacking players

Eden Hazard tells Conte where his best position is after playing 'false nine' against Barcelona

Chelsea wizard Eden Hazard has told boss Antonio Conte he'd prefer not to play as a false nine after the Belgian started up top against Barcelona.

Gor Mahia qualify for Caf Champions League first round

Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia secured their place in the Caf Champions League first round after a 1-1 stalemate with Leones Vegetarianos

“It was like a morgue,” Chelsea legend blasts fans for letting players down during Barcelona draw

Chelsea are heading into first leg with Barcelona in Camp Nou with 1-1 draw and will need atleast a 2-2 draw or a win to qualify to the next stage.

Mourinho praises Pogba ‘replacement’ but blames medics on Ander Herrera’s injury

Jose Mourinho praised youngster Scott McTominay for his performance in his side’s goalless Champions League draw at Sevilla.

De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

David de Gea added another heart-stopping save to his collection as his team held a highly-impressive Sevilla side to a 0-0 draw away from home.

More Stories
Gor Mahia qualify for Caf Champions League first round

Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia secured their place in the Caf Champions League first round after a 1-1 stalemate with Leones Vegetarianos

Mourinho praises Pogba ‘replacement’ but blames medics on Ander Herrera’s injury

Jose Mourinho praised youngster Scott McTominay for his performance in his side’s goalless Champions League draw at Sevilla.

De Gea stars as ‘toothless’ Manu United battle for a draw against Sevilla

David de Gea added another heart-stopping save to his collection as his team held a highly-impressive Sevilla side to a 0-0 draw away from home.

Leopards exit Confederations Cup

Leopards exit Confederations Cup

Underdogs hold up to prevail against all odds

Drama as African rookies win Caf Confederation Cup ties

Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United star 'wants showdown talks' with Jose Mourinho

Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Thierry Henry's brutal advice to Neymar

Thierry Henry dishes out brutal advice to Neymar

Manchester United versus Sevilla squad revealed, absentees and predictions

Manchester United have jetted in Spain to take on Spanish team Sevilla in the round 16 of Uefa Champions League at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Fabregas offers Conte winning formula as Suarez highlights tactics to Kill Chelsea at Camp Nou

Chelsea and Barcelona played their round 16 match in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Nine players given red cards by referee

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Why Put quit Stars top job: Belgian coach quits Kenya hardly three months into coaching role

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Kisumu rally to stay afloat: Lakeside lose first game but recover to lift men’s Division One title

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Women football: Baringo Starlets eye revived season

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Ten-man Man City shocked by third-tier Wigan

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • West Ham charged by FA over breach of anti-doping rules

    Tue 20th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma match Today

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

  • Caf Champions League: K’Ogalo tackle Equatorial Guinea opposition with eye on next stage

    Wed 21st Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Vigogo Collins Injera na Billy Odhiambo wahusishwa kwa kikosi cha raga cha Shujaa
    Washikadau wa soko waanzisha mikakati wa kufufua soka maeneo ya Pwani
    Azma ya mwendesha baisikeli James Mwaura akijiandaa kwa mashindano ya Red Bull
    Timu ya Chelsea yatoka sare ya mabao moja moja na Barcelona: Zilizala Viwanjani