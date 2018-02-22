349

Gor Mahia qualify for Caf Champions League first round [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia secured their place in the Caf Champions League first round after a 1-1 stalemate with the hosts Leones Vegetarianos in the second leg of CAF Champions League at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo on Wednesaday. Kevin Omondi (R) eyeing for the ball with Vegetarianos player [Photo: Courtesy]

Vegetarianos took the lead 15 minutes after the break leaving them with only a goal to level the tie but K’Ogalo equalized late into extra time after Francis Kahata's corner was deflected into the net by a Vegetarianos player to force a draw.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr made some changes in the squad fielding five defenders in the line-up with Godfrey Walusimbi pushed up in the midfield by Wesley Onguso. Boniface Oluoch also made a comeback.

K’Ogalo won 2-0 against Vegetarianos in the first leg that was played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and their 1-1 draw with the Equatorial Guinea based team secured a 3-1 win on aggregate moving them to the next round. Meddie Kagere (R) of Gor Mahia started in the match [Photo: Courtesy]

K’Ogalo now set to host Tunisian giants Esperance in the first-round qualifiers of the Caf Champions League. This will be the second time in five years Gor will face Esperance after the Mkachkha thrashed Mauritanian outfit ASAC Concorde 5-0 in the second leg to qualify on a 6-1 aggregate on Wednesday.