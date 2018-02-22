De Gea discloses what Muriel told him after his magic save against Sevilla

349

David De Gea was the star of the show against Sevilla [Photo: Courtesy]

David De Gea kept Manchester United in the game with his superb saves in the first half of the match against Sevilla in the Champions League last 16 tie.

Sevilla dominated the first half of the game, creating good chances but failed to go past De Gea in goal though kept United under pressure before the break. Muriel headed the ball from a point blank range [Photo: Courtesy] De Gea kept United in the game [Photo: Courtesy]

An excellent one-handed save minutes before half time saw the Spanish shot stopper deny Sevilla the chance to take the lead – tipping over Muriel’s bullet header from point blank range. Muriel could not believe he failed to find the back of the net [Photo: Courtesy]

Muriel could not believe that his header failed to find the back of the net and spent a couple of minutes in United’s goal post contemplating on which planet De Gea could have descended from to pull the magic move. After the half time whistle, the Sevilla striker went up to De Gea to congratulate him for the great save. Muriel went up to De Gea to congratulate him for the great save [Photo: Courtesy]

The Manchester United ‘savior’ in an interview with MUTV after the match said that Muriel hailed the save as great. De Gea was happy for not conceding a goal and is confident that they will win at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho also heaped praise at his goal keeper after another stellar performance against a top opposition asserting that the clean sheet was because of the Spanish international magics.

ALSO READ: Mourinho has one huge concern regarding Sir Alex Ferguson and Chelsea

De Gea is confident that they will win at Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

United set to host Sevilla at Old Trafford for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday March 13.