Kaya Tiwi eye second bite at the cherry

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

All defending champions will line up when Matuga sub-country secondary schools term one games kick off at Shimba Hills School, Kwale County, today.

Focus will be on boys’ and girls’ basketball where reigning national girls champions Kaya Tiwi School will be back to defend girls’ and boys’ titles.

Kaya Tiwi School open their title defence against Matuga Girls High School in a contest where the champions are expected to have an easy ride before they take on Waa in their second match of group B, which has three teams.

In group A girls matches, former champions Shimba Hills start their title campaign with a match against Lukore and later meet Piet in their second match.

In boys’ basketball, title holders Kaya Tiwi School battle Kwale High School before facing St Mary’s in their second match of group A. In group B, Shimba Hills play Waa, Lukore and Mangawani in their second and third matches respectively.

In boys’ hockey, champions Waa open their title defence with a clash against St Mary’s before playing Shimba Hills and Kwale High School. The matches will be played on a round robin basis. In girls’ hockey, Coast region champions Matuga Girls High School slug it out with Waa Girls before winding up their campaign against Kwale Girls High School.

In handball boys, to be played on round robin, champions Shimba Hills take on Stephen Kanja, Mangawani, Kwale High and Waa Boys. In girls, Kwale face Ambassador Mwakwere, Kichakatsimba, Waa Girls and Tiwi Girls High School. The winners of the two-day competition will represent the sub-county in Kwale County.