Table Tennis contest to motivate Kenyans

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The ITTF Continental Cup will be the perfect platform for Kenya to inspire new talent according to the Table Tennis Association.

The tournament, which serves off on March 1-3 at Kasarani Gymnasium, brings together 15 African countries with World Cup slots at stake.

Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo said hosting the continental cup was a dream come true.

“Kenyans will have a chance to watch at close quarters Africa’s best table tennis players. Hopefully, it will inspire our children to take the sport seriously,” said Mudibo.

“Nigeria and Egypt have dominated the sport but it's about time we put up a challenge also. Aruna Quadri of Nigeria has won a total of four titles in the men’s events, while Meshref Dina of Egypt has won five titles in the women's event. We need to step up to the plate and challenge them,” he added.