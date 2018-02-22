Leopards exit Confederations Cup

By Rodgers Eshitemi Thursday, February 22nd 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Once again, Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards failed to go past the preliminary first round of the Caf Confederations Cup after yesterday’s barren draw against FOSA Junior in Madagascar.

Leopards were eliminated by the lowly-ranked Fosa on an away-goal rule. The Madagascan side had an advantage heading into the return leg after frustrating the GOTv Shield holders to a 1-1 draw in Kakamega a fortnight ago.

Fosa will face Mauritius' AS Port Louis 2000 in the first round following their Tuesday 5-2 win against Ngazi Sports from Comoros.

KENYAN PREMIER LEAGUE AFC LEOPARDS CAF CONFEDERATIONS CUP
