Here is the big Champions League match KTN will be broadcasting tonight

Tonight’s Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Italian side AS Roma will be televised live on KTN HOME channel, with coverage starting from 10.45pm.

What you need to know about the clash:

Shakhtar, the only club from the Eastern Europe in the Champions League knockout stage, will host Roma at the 40,000-seat Metalist Kharkiv stadium.

Shakhtar finished runners-up to Group F winners Manchester City, beating the English Premier League leaders 2-1 at home in their last and crucial group encounter.

Meanwhile, Roma finished above Chelsea to avoid Barcelona, instead landing a tie against the Ukrainians.

In doing so, Shakhtar broke Pep Guardiola's side's 28-match unbeaten run.

Therefore, both teams will be confident of progressing into the quarters.

Prediction/ Betting tips

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma: Who will qualify?

Correct Score Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Roma

Former Chelsea target Edin Dzeko to score anytime [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Latest team news

Roma team and injury news

Maxime Gonalons and Rick Karsdorp are both unlikely to feature due to injuries they sustained during earlier matches.