Thierry Henry dishes out brutal advice to Neymar - and it's all because of Lionel Messi

By Mirror Wednesday, February 21st 2018 at 17:47
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Thierry Henry has dished out some brutal advice to Neymar if the Paris Saint-Germain forward wishes to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow.

The Brazilian moved to Paris Saint-Germain ilast summer for a world record €222million, creating his own path in football.

Many believed Neymar took the transfer so he could step out of Messi's shadow, and be the biggest star at his club.

And so far the Brazilian's produced a solid return, scoring 28 goals in 29 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, Messi's former team-mate Henry believes the only way Neymar can step out of the Argentinian's shadow is to change sports.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

"I don't know if Neymar left Barcelona to get out of the shadow of Messi," said the former Barcelona forward

"What is true is that all players are in the shadow of Messi and if Neymar doesn't want to be, he should change sport."

Henry played alongside Messi for three seasons, between 2007-10. Together the pair won two La Liga titles, one Champions League trophy and a Copa del Rey.

Neymar will have a chance to stamp his authority on the big stage once again when Real Madrid, who carry a 3-1 lead, travel to the Parc des Princes on March 6.

