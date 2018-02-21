Mourinho has one huge concern regarding Sir Alex Ferguson and Chelsea

349

Jose Mourinho is worried about his legacy at United [Photo: Courtesy]

Jose Mourinho is reportedly worried about the legacy at Old Trafford and whether he will be regarded in the same level as Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sir Alex had an impressive career as a manager winning 49 trophies in his entire career with 38 of those coming during his 26 years at United. Ferguson won 38 trophies with United [Photo: Courtesy]

United were heroic during under Ferguson with the Scot helping them to overtake Liverpool as the most successful English team in history. Ferguson also made history by leading United to a treble in 1999 becoming the only side to make that achievement.

Manchester United sits immediately behind Manchester City in the Premier League table but remain in contention for the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Jose signed first contract with Manchester United in the summer of 2016. Following the history of his managing career in the previous clubs, Mourinho has made it a habit of winning the league title in his second season but this ‘fine run of form’ is soon set to come to an end this season following Manchester City’s stellar season. United players training ahead of Sevilla clash [Photo: Courtesy]

According to Express, the 56-year-old is worried that he will never be loved by United supporters the way he was while at Chelsea.

Though it is clear that United expectant fan base are already in love with Mourinho style of play and his ability to attract superstars to United. United fans believe that Mourinho is the right man to manage United after winning the Europa League. Pogba is likely to feature for United tonight [Photo: Courtesy]

The Red Devils face Sevilla tonight in the first leg of their Champions League clash and they are the favorites with Pogba likely to feature despite missing the 2-0 FA Cup victory over Huddersfield on Saturday through illness.