France boss Didier Deschamps defends Man United midfielder Paul Pogba

Wednesday, February 21st 2018

Didier Deschamps has claimed Paul Pogba has had a “very, very good season” with Manchester United despite suffering injury and illness.

The £89m midfielder missed the FA Cup win at Huddersfield after a terrible performance but is set to return for tonight's Champions League clash with Seville.

Jose Mourinho said his star midfielder was not playing well – and warned him yesterday that he is not guaranteed a place in his side.

But France boss Deschamps told French TV station SFR: “I have been watching what he is doing – he is not in difficulty. He had a little injury and he was ill. For now, he is having a very, very good season with Manchester United.”

Less than four months from the World Cup, Deschamps also praised Tottenham's Mo Sissoko and told Manchester City's Bernard Mendy he can still make the squad for Russia.

Speaking abut Sissoko, the former Chelsea midfielder said: “He is not my favourite – I appreciated what he does.

"Moussa, he is the prototype of a soldier. He was the soldier of (former coach Alain) Casanova at Tourlouse, he is Pochettino's solder at Tottenham, even if it was more complicated at the start.

"Whether he starts the match or comes on after two minutes, ten minutes, twenty minutes, he gets into the match. He gives, he gives. He is very appreciated by his team-mates and feared by his opponents.”

Left-back Mendy is recovering from a knee ligament injury suffered in September. “He's making good time, if not very good,” said Deschamps.

“Then he has to get back his fitness in group training and then start playing matches. But he is doing everything, I know he has the determination.”

Pogba could feature for Manchester United against Spanish team Sevilla in the first leg of the round 16 in Uefa Champions League.

