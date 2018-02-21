Caf Champions League: K’Ogalo tackle Equatorial Guinea opposition with eye on next stage

77

GOR MAHIA FC VS LEONES VEGETARIANO FC CAF CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE Gor Mahia FC coach Dylan Kerr reacts against Leones FC during CAF Champions League at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on February 10, 2018. Gor Mahia FC won 2-0.[www.sportpicha.com]

Kerr: Time to focus is now

Gor Mahia calls for balance in attack and defending as they face Leones Vegetarianos today.

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia face Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea today (at 7pm), seeking to progress to the first round of the Caf Champions League.

Dylan Kerr’s side hold a 2-0 advantage over their hosts after their convincing win in Nairobi two weeks ago.

Despite the cushion, coach Kerr said they were focused on doing well and would not take anything for granted.

“Yes, we have a two-goal advantage but we have another 90 minutes to play. We will play the way we should - attacking and defending well,” Kerr said in Malabo.

The Briton added that his players were in good shape and the team spirit high despite the long travel that saw K’Ogalo take about nine hours to land in Malabo from Nairobi.

“We had a long journey to Malabo, but l am happy all players are in good shape. We had enough rest and all players are in fantastic condition for selection,” he added.

The aim, according to the head coach, was to keep a clean sheet to avoid pressure.

“We will be very cautious. We would like to avoid conceding. The pressure is on our opponents and ours will be to play our game with the aim of winning.”

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava said they were determined to pull through despite being away.

“It will be a tough match because we are away and we will be very cautious. Our opponents will enjoy home support but we will fire all the cylinders to get good results and progress to the next stage,” the captain said.

Gor Mahia arrived on the island of Malabo on Monday at 1pm Kenyan time and the club’s chairman, Ambrose Rachier, praised all those who aided the trip.

“We had a flawless journey to Malabo and would like to thank the Government for providing air tickets. Our sincere appreciation also goes to all wellwishers who participated in the fundraiser to helps us take care of accommodation and meal expenses,” Rachier said.

He praised the reception by the hosts saying: “We are enjoying every bit of it and we can’t complain about anything and we hope we will win today.”