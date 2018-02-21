Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma match Today

77

The match between War refugees Shakhtar Donetsk and Italian side AS Roma will be televised live on KTN HOME channel, with coverage starting from 10.45pm, Kenyan time on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

Shakhtar, the only club from the Eastern Europe in the Champions League knockout stage, will host Roma at the 40,000-seat Metalist Kharkiv stadium.

Shakhtar finished runners-up to Group F winners Manchester City, beating the English Premier League leaders 2-1 at home in their last and crucial group encounter.

Meanwhile, Roma finished above Chelsea to avoid Barcelona, instead landing a tie against the Ukrainians.

In doing so, Shakhtar broke Pep Guardiola's side's 28-match unbeaten run.

Therefore, both teams will be confident of progressing into the quarters.

Prediction/ Betting tips

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Roma: Who will qualify?

Correct Score Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Roma

Former Chelsea target Edin Dzeko to score anytime Edin Dzeko of AS Roma

What is the latest team news?

Roma team and injury news

Maxime Gonalons and Rick Karsdorp are both unlikely to feature thanks to injury.

Shakhtar Donetsk team and injury news

The club's only new signing in the winter transfer window was 19-year-old Brazilian right back Dodo, who helped to fill the gap after former skipper Darijo Srna was suspended last year after failing a doping test