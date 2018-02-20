Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

By Game Yetu Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 17:44
Name: Violet Wandaho Gathu Age: 31 years old Employment: Retired Status: Single mom Assets: Boutique Bank Account: Kshs +27 Million

A 32-year old retired banker has become the second woman to win the SportPesa Mid-Week Jackpot after making 13 correct predictions of select football matches last week.

Violet Wandaho Gathu, a single mother of one luckily won Ksh27,246,319 over the weekend after guessing the outcome of 13 football matches featuring among others, last Wednesday’s Champions League game between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain where the home team won 3-1.

“I placed a bet and since I am not a football fan, I did not bother to follow up on the results. I was therefore shocked to get a congratulatory message in the wee hours of Saturday that I had won the Jackpot!” said Violet, a Nakuru resident.

Violet retired from working at a local bank last December following a restructuring programme in which her employer offered staff the option of voluntary early retirement due to a challenging business environment in the banking sector.

She then started a clothes selling business which is yet to pick up, a fact she attributes to depressed purchasing power among clients due to a prolonged political season.

“Business has not been going so well. I am therefore happy that I have won this money which can see me through these tough times,” said Violet.

Violet’s win is the second overall jackpot win by a woman on SportPesa. The first ever woman to win the company’s jackpot was businesswoman Elimah Khanaitsa who bagged Ksh22,049,424 in January 2016.

However, there have been other substantial wins by women on SportPesa. Last May, 60-year old teacher Florence Machogu was among three Mega Jackpot winners who shared the Sh111,176,374 lumpsum, where each took home Ksh37,058,791.

In March 2017, a Bungoma-based single mother of two, Quinter Nimo, won a bonus of Ksh31,002,159 after an impressive try at the Mega Jackpot which features 17 select games. Nimo narrowly missed to clinch the Ksh191,848,715 million top prize by getting 16 out of the 17 predictions correct.

The SportPesa Mega Jackpot starts at Ksh100 million and increases each week until won while the Mid Week Jackpot starts at Ksh10 million and also keeps rising every week until won.  Bonus payouts for the Mega Jackpot start at 12 correct predictions while for Mid Week bonus cash is given for 10, 11 and 12 correct predictions.

source: SportPesa

SPORTPESA MID-WEEK VIOLET WANDAHO GATHU CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
7 things we spotted as Barcelona trained at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea Champions League clash
RELATED STORIES
Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash
“We have a plan,” says ‘sleepless’ Conte as Chelsea welcomes Barcelona
Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona
LATEST STORIES
Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

I am not a football fan, I did not bother to follow up on the results

7 things we spotted as Barcelona trained at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea Champions League clash

Barcelona are in town, and all eyes were on the Catalans as they trained at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening

Kenyan athlete Francis Kiplagat dies in grisly road accident

Tragedy as Kenyan athlete dies in grisly road accident

Homeboyz thrash Impala by a huge margin to lift a second KRU title

Homeboyz beat Impala to clinch their second consecutive title in the KRU tournament.

Legendary English Premier League manager has two games to save his job

Allan Pardew, one of the longest serving managers in English Premier League could be set for an axe should his current side West Brom fail to win.

Ranking the 13 players to have played for both Chelsea and Barcelona

When Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the Champions League it is usually eventful

More Stories
Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

I am not a football fan, I did not bother to follow up on the results

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

Gor Mahia suffer injury setback ahead of return leg with Vegetarianos

Gor Mahia have been handed an injury setback in their pursuit of clinching the CAF Champions League cup as they are to face Leones Vegetarianos.

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

“We have a plan,” says ‘sleepless’ Conte as Chelsea welcomes Barcelona

Antonio Conte said the prospect of facing Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 has given him sleepless nights as he prepares for Tuesday’s clash

Ten-man Man City shocked by third-tier Wigan

Grigg secured one of the biggest shocks by slotting the ball home from the edge of the box in the 79th minute after a misjudgement by City substitute

Women football: Baringo Starlets eye revived season

Baringo Starlets are praying for an improved season as the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League kicks off this weekend.

Kisumu rally to stay afloat: Lakeside lose first game but recover to lift men’s Division One title

And in the Kusa games, Zetech has maintained their winning ways.

Why Put quit Stars top job: Belgian coach quits Kenya hardly three months into coaching role

Lack of a chance to meet President Uhuru, pursuit of greener pastures ends the former Burkina Faso coach’s stay in Kenya.

Nine players given red cards by referee

The turning point in the match came at the beginning of the second half, when

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • CS Echesa: Enough of my past, let’s focus on sports agenda

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Nine players given red cards by referee

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Waziri mpya wa michezo Rashid Echesa Mohamed ametwaa hatamu za uongozi wa wizara hiyo
    Kamati ya Olimpiki imedokeza kwamba kikosi cha Kenya kiko tayari kuingia kambini Australia
    Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned from his position three months after taking charge. In a
    Victor Odera ataiwakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya badminton