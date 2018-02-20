Ex-Banker wins Ksh27.2 Million SportPesa Jackpot

77

Name: Violet Wandaho Gathu Age: 31 years old Employment: Retired Status: Single mom Assets: Boutique Bank Account: Kshs +27 Million

A 32-year old retired banker has become the second woman to win the SportPesa Mid-Week Jackpot after making 13 correct predictions of select football matches last week.

Violet Wandaho Gathu, a single mother of one luckily won Ksh27,246,319 over the weekend after guessing the outcome of 13 football matches featuring among others, last Wednesday’s Champions League game between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain where the home team won 3-1.

“I placed a bet and since I am not a football fan, I did not bother to follow up on the results. I was therefore shocked to get a congratulatory message in the wee hours of Saturday that I had won the Jackpot!” said Violet, a Nakuru resident.

Violet retired from working at a local bank last December following a restructuring programme in which her employer offered staff the option of voluntary early retirement due to a challenging business environment in the banking sector.

She then started a clothes selling business which is yet to pick up, a fact she attributes to depressed purchasing power among clients due to a prolonged political season.

“Business has not been going so well. I am therefore happy that I have won this money which can see me through these tough times,” said Violet.

Violet’s win is the second overall jackpot win by a woman on SportPesa. The first ever woman to win the company’s jackpot was businesswoman Elimah Khanaitsa who bagged Ksh22,049,424 in January 2016.

However, there have been other substantial wins by women on SportPesa. Last May, 60-year old teacher Florence Machogu was among three Mega Jackpot winners who shared the Sh111,176,374 lumpsum, where each took home Ksh37,058,791.

In March 2017, a Bungoma-based single mother of two, Quinter Nimo, won a bonus of Ksh31,002,159 after an impressive try at the Mega Jackpot which features 17 select games. Nimo narrowly missed to clinch the Ksh191,848,715 million top prize by getting 16 out of the 17 predictions correct.

The SportPesa Mega Jackpot starts at Ksh100 million and increases each week until won while the Mid Week Jackpot starts at Ksh10 million and also keeps rising every week until won. Bonus payouts for the Mega Jackpot start at 12 correct predictions while for Mid Week bonus cash is given for 10, 11 and 12 correct predictions.

source: SportPesa