Tragedy as Kenyan athlete Francis Kiplagat dies in grisly road accident

Francis Kiplagat Lagat was among those who perished in a tragic road accident at Kikopey area .

Kenyan Athlete Francis Kiplagat is dead.

Francis Kiplagat Lagat was among those who perished in a tragic road accident at Kikopey area, along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Four people died in the accident that took place on Monday night.

Confirming the accident, Rift Valley Red Cross regional manager Michele Ayabei said the accident involved three vehicles including two trailers and a North Rift shuttle.

Julius Ndegwa, Organising Secretary of the Professional Athletes Association of Kenya (PAAK) confirmed Kiplagat’s death and went on to explain how the athlete had come to Nairobi to pick his visa.

“It’s true we have lost Kiplagat. They had come to Nairobi to get their visas as they were heading back to Eldoret, the accident occurred at Kikopey area,” Julius Ndegwa said.