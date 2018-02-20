Homeboyz see off Impala to win second title on the trot

By KRU Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 13:59
Cup final between Menengai Cream Homeboyz and StanChart Impala Saracens at the second round of the KRU Women's festival on at the KCB Sports Club on Sunday 18 February 2018 [Photo: Denis Ekanusu/KRU]

A 19-7 win over Standard Chartered Impala Saracens saw Menengai Cream Homeboyz win their second consecutive title as the second round of the KRU Women’s 10-a-side festival took place at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi on Sunday February18.

Janet Owino scored and converted Homeboyz first try for a 7-0 lead that they took into the breather.  Linet Moraa struck a second half brace with Owino managing a solitary conversion to give Homeboyz a healthy 19-0 lead. Judith Auma would land a late consolation try for Impala, her efforts a tad too late as Homeboyz followed up on the victory at the opening round at USIU with another cup title victory.

The deejays finished second in Pool A behind the Northern Suburbs after bagging two wins and a loss to set up a semifinal date with Pool B winners Mwamba. They would win this match 17-0 to set up a final date against an Impala side who edged out hosts Northern Suburbs 7-0 in the other semifinal.

 Mwamba, beaten finalists at USIU, finished third at Ruaraka with a 14-5 victory over Northern Suburbs 14-5  in the Comras beat Kenyatta University Ladies 26-0 in the fifth place  Ranking final as Top Fry Nakuru registered a similar 26-0 score over Shamas to finish seventh overall.

HOMEBOYZ IMPALA KRU TITLE
Next Story
Legendary English Premier League manager has two games to save his job
LATEST STORIES
7 things we spotted as Barcelona trained at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea Champions League clash

Barcelona are in town, and all eyes were on the Catalans as they trained at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening

Kenyan athlete Francis Kiplagat dies in grisly road accident

Tragedy as Kenyan athlete dies in grisly road accident

Homeboyz thrash Impala by a huge margin to lift a second KRU title

Homeboyz beat Impala to clinch their second consecutive title in the KRU tournament.

Legendary English Premier League manager has two games to save his job

Allan Pardew, one of the longest serving managers in English Premier League could be set for an axe should his current side West Brom fail to win.

Ranking the 13 players to have played for both Chelsea and Barcelona

When Chelsea and Barcelona meet in the Champions League it is usually eventful

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

More Stories
Homeboyz thrash Impala by a huge margin to lift a second KRU title

Homeboyz beat Impala to clinch their second consecutive title in the KRU tournament.

Pride Volunteers train kids ahead of tourney

Pride Volunteers train kids ahead of tourney

Kenya climb up IRB table: Shujaa move a place higher on World Series ranking after round four

National rugby Sevens team posts best performance this season by amassing 12 points in New Zealand.

Shujaa finish sixth after falling to Samoa

Shujaa have completed their campaign at the Hamilton Sevens with a sixth place finish after having an encounter of mixed fortune in New Zealand.

Shujaa stage good show in Hamilton

Kenya quali?ed for the quarter ?nals for the ?rst time this season with unbeaten record after getting two wins and a draw.

Kenya face daunting task: Coach upbeat squad will improve pecking order

Shujaa take on USA, Samoa and Canada in the fourth HSBC Sevens World Series.

State comes to the aid of struggling federations

State comes to the aid of struggling federations

Rugby Sevens: With 10 points from Australia, national Sevens team hopes to improve on placing

Sevens coach Simiyu happy with players’ output going to New Zealand.

Swift South Africans condemn Kenya to fifth place in Sydney Sevens

Kenya lose to South Africans in main cup match

Kenya suffers fifth place semifinal exit in the hands of Fiji

Shujaa have suffered an exit at the third round of the HSBC Sevens World Series, the Sydney Sevens at the hands of Fiji with just 10 points.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • CS Echesa: Enough of my past, let’s focus on sports agenda

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Nine players given red cards by referee

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned from his position three months after taking charge. In a
    Victor Odera ataiwakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya badminton
    Kaunti ya Mombasa imejenga uwanja mwengine baada ya ule wa Mbuzi
    Kocha wa Harambee Stars Paul Put ajiuzulu