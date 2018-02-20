Homeboyz see off Impala to win second title on the trot

345

Cup final between Menengai Cream Homeboyz and StanChart Impala Saracens at the second round of the KRU Women's festival on at the KCB Sports Club on Sunday 18 February 2018 [Photo: Denis Ekanusu/KRU]

A 19-7 win over Standard Chartered Impala Saracens saw Menengai Cream Homeboyz win their second consecutive title as the second round of the KRU Women’s 10-a-side festival took place at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi on Sunday February18.

Janet Owino scored and converted Homeboyz first try for a 7-0 lead that they took into the breather. Linet Moraa struck a second half brace with Owino managing a solitary conversion to give Homeboyz a healthy 19-0 lead. Judith Auma would land a late consolation try for Impala, her efforts a tad too late as Homeboyz followed up on the victory at the opening round at USIU with another cup title victory.

The deejays finished second in Pool A behind the Northern Suburbs after bagging two wins and a loss to set up a semifinal date with Pool B winners Mwamba. They would win this match 17-0 to set up a final date against an Impala side who edged out hosts Northern Suburbs 7-0 in the other semifinal.

Mwamba, beaten finalists at USIU, finished third at Ruaraka with a 14-5 victory over Northern Suburbs 14-5 in the Comras beat Kenyatta University Ladies 26-0 in the fifth place Ranking final as Top Fry Nakuru registered a similar 26-0 score over Shamas to finish seventh overall.