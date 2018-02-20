Hockey: Mwangi leads Telkom to 20th league title

77

Hockey 2018 top scorers awarded Premier League Men Hockey winners 2017 celebrate after receiving the winners trophy at citypark. ON 19/02/2018(Jenipher Wachie,Standard)

It’s a crowning moment as champs Police mourn fallen coach.

As the curtains fell on the 2017 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) league season at the weekend, Kenya Police, Telkom and Wazalendo Masters were crowned champions in their respective leagues at City Park.

Police reclaimed the men’s Premier League title they last won in 2013 before relinquishing it to Butali Sugar Warriors in 2014.

Police had a near-perfect season, winning 25 out of 28 league matches. They drew twice and lost once to top the standings with 77 points and end a three-year trophy drought.

However, a sombre mood engulfed what would have otherwise been a celebration for them. The man behind their success, coach Kenneth Kaunda, died on Friday night. Team manager Richard Owiti said it was unfortunate that Kaunda did not lived to see fruits of his labour.

“He was very passionate and it is through his hard work and unwavering dedication that we won the league. It’s sad that he left so soon,” Owiti said.

Butali ended the season second with 70 points while Greensharks were third with 52.

Strathmore University Gladiators, winners in 2016, finished a distant eighth, while Kenyatta University and Technical Univeristy were relegated to the lower tier after finishing in the bottom two.

Despite Strathmore failing to shine as a team, striker Festus Onyango was named Top Scorer with 20 goals, beating Amos Barkibir of Police, who netted 19.

Telkom’s Jackline Mwangi scored 28 goals to top the women’s league scoring list.