Women football: Baringo Starlets eye revived season

By Rebecca Jebet Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 00:07

Baringo Starlets are praying for an improved season as the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League kicks off this weekend.

 The Eldama Ravine-based side had numerous challenges last season but are determined to have a positive end. Starlets coach Brian Chemitei said last season was a puzzling one but that the team is hoping for good tidings this season.

The tactician said he had made a complete overhaul of the squad and that he hoped the young players he signed would help his team leave a mark in the league. [Rebecca Jebet]

