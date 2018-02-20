Women football: Baringo Starlets eye revived season

77

Baringo Starlets are praying for an improved season as the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League kicks off this weekend.

The Eldama Ravine-based side had numerous challenges last season but are determined to have a positive end. Starlets coach Brian Chemitei said last season was a puzzling one but that the team is hoping for good tidings this season.

The tactician said he had made a complete overhaul of the squad and that he hoped the young players he signed would help his team leave a mark in the league. [Rebecca Jebet]