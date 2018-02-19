Rugu rules Ruiru as John walks tall in Limuru

By Mose Sammy Monday, February 19th 2018 at 23:20
Rugu rules ruiru as John walks tall in Limuru Father Andrew Githinji sets up his putt during the MIG corporate golf at Ruiru golf club in Kiambu county, February 18, 2018. PHOTO: Mose Sammy, Standard

 

Wambui Rugu fired a solid round of 43 stableford points to shine during the MIG corporate golf played at the Ruiru sports club over the weekend

Playing of handicap 29 Rugu returned a score of 22 stableford points from the outward nine adding 21 stableford points from the inward nine for a total of 43 stableford points to triumph over the sizable field of 132 golfers claiming the Overall title.

"The course was playing hard and long due to the dry conditions, having this in mind I managed my game by stepping down my club choice to avoid overshooting, this paid off with today's win," said Rugu

Former Ruiru club Captain Githinji Itegi playing off 21 shot an identical score of 21 stableford points on both nines for a total of 44 stableford points to lift the Men winner prize as George Karuku playing off 28 was Men second prize winner on a score of 40 (20+20) stableford points.

The Ladies gong went to Lucy Kwendo playing off handicap 22 on a score of 38 (16+22) stableford points with Jane Kanari playing off handicap 28 taking Lady second prize on a score of 36 (19+17) stableford points.

Nicholas Gitonga playing off handicap 28 was the 1st Nine winner with 22 stableford points, Jacob Theuri playing off handicap 22 took the 2nd Nine prize on a score of 22 stableford points.

John Maigua playing off handicap 18 was the Guest winner on a score of 35 (17+18) stableford points with Guest prize second going to Lucy Gitonga playing off handicap 32 on a score of 32 (18+13) stableford points.

The Detour prize went to Emanuel Lelgo playing off handicap 26 on a score of 34 (15+19) stableford points. Jane Kanari won Nearest to the Pin Ladies prize as Bernard Omondi won Nearest to the Pin Men prize.

Frank Munyua blasted his tee-shot 316 yards to claim Longest drive Men prize as Ruth Gathoni drove her tee-shot 206 yards to clinch the Longest drive Ladies prize.

In Limuru; Handicap 14 John Ngugi bagged the Overall prize won during the Johnie Walker golf tournament on a score of 40 stableford points, handicap 27 Thomas Kogi was Men second prize winner on a score of 31 stableford points.

Handicap 14, Laureen Gibson was the Lady winner on a score of 39 stableford points, Beth Kariuki took the Lady second prize on a score of 35 stableford points.

WAMBUI RUGU RUIRU SPORTS CLUB
Next Story
Nine players given red cards by referee
LATEST STORIES
Boxing: National team in Nakuru for training

The national boxing team will this week report for residential training in Nakuru before jetting out for the Cuba Boxing Championships in Havana on Fe

Volleyball: Mombasa West win tournament

New champions emerged during the Kenya Volleyball Federation Challenge Cup at Changamwe grounds, Mombasa.

Women football: Baringo Starlets eye revived season

Baringo Starlets are praying for an improved season as the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League kicks off this weekend.

Kisumu rally to stay afloat: Lakeside lose first game but recover to lift men’s Division One title

And in the Kusa games, Zetech has maintained their winning ways.

Why Put quit Stars top job: Belgian coach quits Kenya hardly three months into coaching role

Lack of a chance to meet President Uhuru, pursuit of greener pastures ends the former Burkina Faso coach’s stay in Kenya.

Nine players given red cards by referee

The turning point in the match came at the beginning of the second half, when

More Stories
Rugu rules Ruiru as John walks tall in Limuru

Wambui Rugu fired a solid round of 43 stableford points to shine during the MIG corporate golf played at the Ruiru sports club over the weekend

Which caddie shall take home a million shillings at the Kenya Open?

Summary: Caddie has to be strong and fit enough to haul that 12 to 15 kilogram load through a typical eight-kilometre course, over a period of five ho

Weekend clubs round-up results: Dainty hangs on to top spot

It’s a day of birdies for Mombasa golfer in Captain’s prize tournament.

Golf: Halima makes Kenya open Pro-Am cut

Nakuru golf club’s Lady captain Halima Mwende shot a solid round of 44 stableford points to clinch the overall title during the Barclays Nakuru Open t

Two rare birdies win it for Oyaro: Handicap 20 savours maiden victory this season

Truphena Oyaro defied all odds at the challenging seaside par 71 Mombasa golf course to emerge the overall winner of the 2017 Lady Captain’s (Mary Mar

Maina Kageni to host Space Come Back party, 30 goats on the grill

The mbuzi eating party happening Friday 10, 2018

Catch Africa Nouveau Festival this weekend at the Ngong Racecourse

Africa Nouveau Festival taking place this weekend at Ngong Racecourse

Christine soars at Barclay's Nairobi open as Kenya open gets $1 million richer

Barclay's Kenya Open got a major shot in the arm as the Kenyan government injected $1 million (Sh 100, 000 million) to the Kenya open golf limited the

Chikumbo conquers Leisure course as Nduati takes home the prize at Thika Sports Club

Home player Ali Mwinyi Chikumbo was in his best form as he conquered the challenging Diani par-72 Leisure Lodge course to claim the Mug of Mugs trophy

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

  • Nine players given red cards by referee

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned from his position three months after taking charge. In a
    Victor Odera ataiwakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya badminton
    Kaunti ya Mombasa imejenga uwanja mwengine baada ya ule wa Mbuzi
    Kocha wa Harambee Stars Paul Put ajiuzulu