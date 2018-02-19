77

Rugu rules ruiru as John walks tall in Limuru Father Andrew Githinji sets up his putt during the MIG corporate golf at Ruiru golf club in Kiambu county, February 18, 2018. PHOTO: Mose Sammy, Standard

Wambui Rugu fired a solid round of 43 stableford points to shine during the MIG corporate golf played at the Ruiru sports club over the weekend

Playing of handicap 29 Rugu returned a score of 22 stableford points from the outward nine adding 21 stableford points from the inward nine for a total of 43 stableford points to triumph over the sizable field of 132 golfers claiming the Overall title.

"The course was playing hard and long due to the dry conditions, having this in mind I managed my game by stepping down my club choice to avoid overshooting, this paid off with today's win," said Rugu

Former Ruiru club Captain Githinji Itegi playing off 21 shot an identical score of 21 stableford points on both nines for a total of 44 stableford points to lift the Men winner prize as George Karuku playing off 28 was Men second prize winner on a score of 40 (20+20) stableford points.

The Ladies gong went to Lucy Kwendo playing off handicap 22 on a score of 38 (16+22) stableford points with Jane Kanari playing off handicap 28 taking Lady second prize on a score of 36 (19+17) stableford points.

Nicholas Gitonga playing off handicap 28 was the 1st Nine winner with 22 stableford points, Jacob Theuri playing off handicap 22 took the 2nd Nine prize on a score of 22 stableford points.

John Maigua playing off handicap 18 was the Guest winner on a score of 35 (17+18) stableford points with Guest prize second going to Lucy Gitonga playing off handicap 32 on a score of 32 (18+13) stableford points.

The Detour prize went to Emanuel Lelgo playing off handicap 26 on a score of 34 (15+19) stableford points. Jane Kanari won Nearest to the Pin Ladies prize as Bernard Omondi won Nearest to the Pin Men prize.

Frank Munyua blasted his tee-shot 316 yards to claim Longest drive Men prize as Ruth Gathoni drove her tee-shot 206 yards to clinch the Longest drive Ladies prize.

In Limuru; Handicap 14 John Ngugi bagged the Overall prize won during the Johnie Walker golf tournament on a score of 40 stableford points, handicap 27 Thomas Kogi was Men second prize winner on a score of 31 stableford points.

Handicap 14, Laureen Gibson was the Lady winner on a score of 39 stableford points, Beth Kariuki took the Lady second prize on a score of 35 stableford points.