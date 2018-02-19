Arsene Wenger reveals failed transfer that was to take Guardiola to Emirates

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 19th 2018 at 12:38
Pep Guardiola while playing for Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lifted the lid to revisit his first encounters with Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola when the latter was a player at Barcelona.

The Frenchman is known for making statements about football stars and how he tried luring them to Emirates. Now, Guardiola has become the latest name to be added onto the list of ‘Wenger’s missed transfers.’

London-based media reveals that Guardiola spent some time with Wenger to discuss a move to Arsenal.

“I talked to him a few times. And once he came to my house when he was a player, because he wanted to play for Arsenal,” said Wenger.

Guardiola may have missed a transfer to Arsenal but he since made a name as one of the most coveted managers in football world today. He played for Barcelona before moving to Roma and Brescia after which he retired in 2006 and started his coaching career.

Wenger has conceded that the Spaniard has achieved more in football than him, adding that former Barcelona coach has cut a niche of his own understanding of football.

He said: “I think he has done much better than I have and he’s knowing very well what to do. He has exceptional teams and he is managing them very well…I respect what he does because he has a clear vision of the game, he has a positive attitude, a positive philosophy.”

The Frenchman has also praised his counterpart for better reaction to results- an attribute he says is defining Guardiola as a great coach.

ARSENE WENGER PEP GUARDIOLA MEETING BARCELONA
Next Story
Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona
RELATED STORIES
Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi
Why Wenger is smiling again
Legendary Liberian striker George Weah sends special message to"father figure" Arsene Wenger
LATEST STORIES
Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

It’s time for a gorgeous yoghurt chicken curry with rice

You will need some boneless chicken

Former Premier League star slams Lukaku after bagging two goals against Huddersfield

Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for staging inconsistent display which strangles the Red Devils.

Football lessons from Gor Mahia as the club turns 50

Gor Mahia is commemorating the 50 years anniversary since the club’s inception in 1968, there are lessons that the holding champions have penned to

Brazilian football match abandoned after nine players are sent off

Nine sent off as referee abandons Brazilian derby match

Zidane praises ‘in-demand’ youngsters as Real hit five past Betis

Zinedine Zidane praised wingers Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio for their defensive work as well as their attacking exploits after his side beat Real

More Stories
Lucky Nakuru woman wins SportPesa Jackpot

SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner

“I nearly signed him,” Wenger reveals his meeting with Guardiola as a player

Arsene Wenger has lifted the lid to revisit his first encounters with Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola when the latter was a player at Barcelona

Mombasa to host swimming gala as Taita Taveta host Term One games

Mombasa County will host the Coast Region secondary schools swimming gala.

Man City fan thanks Sergio Aguero for saving him from stewards' wrath, gets cleared by the courts

Manchester City fan has issued a heartfelt message of thanks to Sergio Aguero for trying to intervene when he got swept up in a pitch invasion

Porn star offers to save one of Italy’s oldest teams

Media reports indicate that the adult film actor has decided to join the fans in the process of salvaging the team’s efforts to avoid shut down.

Newcastle sources leak Mourinho’s ugly bust up with Pogba and Phil Jones after Newcastle game

Jose Mourinho was involved in furious bust up with star player Paul Pogba and Phil Jones after last week's dismal loss to Newcastle

Rallying: Rai wins Top Fry Nakuru Rally at Rift Valley Club

Onkar Rai clocked one hour 28minutes and 4.3seconds to retain the Top Fry Nakuru Rally yesterday at Rift Valley MotorsSports Club in Solai.

Neymar wants top Premier League manager to replace Unai Emery at PSG

Neymar wants a top premier league manager to replace Emery at PSG if they will be kicked out of the Champions League

Manchester United star who is set to retire names his successor

United star is set to retire at the end of the season and his successor is already known to him

Sportpesa Jackpot has been won

"We have a winner!! SportPesa is proud to announce that SportPesa Jackpot has been won

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Kenya Cup performance
    Scoreline: Dhow race preparations
    Scoreline: Skating in Nakuru and weight lifting trials
    Scoreline: Weightlifting trials