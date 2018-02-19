Arsene Wenger reveals failed transfer that was to take Guardiola to Emirates

345

Pep Guardiola while playing for Barcelona [Photo: Courtesy]

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has lifted the lid to revisit his first encounters with Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola when the latter was a player at Barcelona.

The Frenchman is known for making statements about football stars and how he tried luring them to Emirates. Now, Guardiola has become the latest name to be added onto the list of ‘Wenger’s missed transfers.’

London-based media reveals that Guardiola spent some time with Wenger to discuss a move to Arsenal.

“I talked to him a few times. And once he came to my house when he was a player, because he wanted to play for Arsenal,” said Wenger.

Guardiola may have missed a transfer to Arsenal but he since made a name as one of the most coveted managers in football world today. He played for Barcelona before moving to Roma and Brescia after which he retired in 2006 and started his coaching career.

Wenger has conceded that the Spaniard has achieved more in football than him, adding that former Barcelona coach has cut a niche of his own understanding of football.

He said: “I think he has done much better than I have and he’s knowing very well what to do. He has exceptional teams and he is managing them very well…I respect what he does because he has a clear vision of the game, he has a positive attitude, a positive philosophy.”

The Frenchman has also praised his counterpart for better reaction to results- an attribute he says is defining Guardiola as a great coach.