Former Chelsea forward slams Lukaku after bagging two goals against Huddersfield

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 19th 2018 at 11:54
Chris Sutton [Photo: Courtesy]

Former footballer and BBC commentator Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for staging what he explains to be inconsistent display which strangles the Red Devils’ attack.

In his article published by the Daily Mail, Sutton described the Belgian striker as ‘flat-track bully’ meaning that he only bullies small teams but goes unnoticed in the big games involving the top six clubs in English Premier league football.

Sutton writes:

“The major criticism levelled at Lukaku is that he is a flat-track bully. All but one of his 12 Premier League goals for Manchester United have been scored against teams currently in the bottom half, with the other against ninth-placed Everton.” 

Even after getting an edge over the bottom-placed teams that proved to be stubborn to beat in cup competitions and the league; Sutton says that what Lukaku provides is not enough. He writes that not only does the Belgian fires blanks when playing the ‘big six’ but his performance in overall is not enough.

“It is not just goals that are lacking against United's top-six rivals but performances, too. In six matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, he has mustered four shots on target.”

With Manchester United acquiring a manager with premier league winning experience in Jose Mourinho, Sutton asserts that Lukaka’s bluntness has deprived Red Devils the spark to challenge for the premier league.

He applauds former Chelsea man for his athleticism, pace and strength but criticizes his lack of ambition and killer instinct just like his competitors Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

 Lukaku scored two goals against Huddersfield lifting Manchester United to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils will be facing Sevilla in first leg match of Uefa Champions League round 16 on Thursday.


 

 


 

CHRIS SUTTON SLAMS ROMELU LUKAKU MANCHESTER UNITED
Next Story
Football lessons from Gor Mahia as the club turns 50
RELATED STORIES
Jose Mourinho in ‘furious dressing room bust up with two Manchester United stars’
FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out
Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield
LATEST STORIES
Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

It’s time for a gorgeous yoghurt chicken curry with rice

You will need some boneless chicken

Former Premier League star slams Lukaku after bagging two goals against Huddersfield

Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for staging inconsistent display which strangles the Red Devils.

Football lessons from Gor Mahia as the club turns 50

Gor Mahia is commemorating the 50 years anniversary since the club’s inception in 1968, there are lessons that the holding champions have penned to

Brazilian football match abandoned after nine players are sent off

Nine sent off as referee abandons Brazilian derby match

Zidane praises ‘in-demand’ youngsters as Real hit five past Betis

Zinedine Zidane praised wingers Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio for their defensive work as well as their attacking exploits after his side beat Real

More Stories
Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

Conte wants 'perfect game' from Chelsea against Barcelona

Former Premier League star slams Lukaku after bagging two goals against Huddersfield

Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for staging inconsistent display which strangles the Red Devils.

Football lessons from Gor Mahia as the club turns 50

Gor Mahia is commemorating the 50 years anniversary since the club’s inception in 1968, there are lessons that the holding champions have penned to

Brazilian football match abandoned after nine players are sent off

Nine sent off as referee abandons Brazilian derby match

Zidane praises ‘in-demand’ youngsters as Real hit five past Betis

Zinedine Zidane praised wingers Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio for their defensive work as well as their attacking exploits after his side beat Real

Jose Mourinho in ‘furious dressing room bust up with two Manchester United stars’

Jose Mourinho in ‘furious dressing room bust up with two Manchester United stars’

Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

Former Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses

Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

When the rest of the players found out what happened, they ran to hug and support

Former Barcelona star terms Real Madrid win over PSG ‘injustice’ and attacks Cristiano Ronaldo

Xavi Hernadez has launched scathing attack at his former Rival club Real Madrid for what he terms as perpetrating a win of ‘injustice’ against French

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Kenya Cup performance
    Scoreline: Dhow race preparations
    Scoreline: Skating in Nakuru and weight lifting trials
    Scoreline: Weightlifting trials