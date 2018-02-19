Former Chelsea forward slams Lukaku after bagging two goals against Huddersfield

345

Chris Sutton [Photo: Courtesy]

Former footballer and BBC commentator Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku for staging what he explains to be inconsistent display which strangles the Red Devils’ attack.

In his article published by the Daily Mail, Sutton described the Belgian striker as ‘flat-track bully’ meaning that he only bullies small teams but goes unnoticed in the big games involving the top six clubs in English Premier league football.

Sutton writes:

“The major criticism levelled at Lukaku is that he is a flat-track bully. All but one of his 12 Premier League goals for Manchester United have been scored against teams currently in the bottom half, with the other against ninth-placed Everton.”

Even after getting an edge over the bottom-placed teams that proved to be stubborn to beat in cup competitions and the league; Sutton says that what Lukaku provides is not enough. He writes that not only does the Belgian fires blanks when playing the ‘big six’ but his performance in overall is not enough.

“It is not just goals that are lacking against United's top-six rivals but performances, too. In six matches against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham, he has mustered four shots on target.”

With Manchester United acquiring a manager with premier league winning experience in Jose Mourinho, Sutton asserts that Lukaka’s bluntness has deprived Red Devils the spark to challenge for the premier league.

He applauds former Chelsea man for his athleticism, pace and strength but criticizes his lack of ambition and killer instinct just like his competitors Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

Lukaku scored two goals against Huddersfield lifting Manchester United to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils will be facing Sevilla in first leg match of Uefa Champions League round 16 on Thursday.







