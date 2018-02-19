Jose Mourinho in 'furious bust up with Paul Pogba and Phil Jones after singling them out in dressing room'

By Mirror Monday, February 19th 2018 at 08:07
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was involved in furious bust up with star player Paul Pogba and Phil Jones after last week's dismal loss to Newcastle.

Toon insiders have revealed that the Portuguese launched a devastating attack on the two stars in the dressing after the 1-0 loss at St James's Park

Pogba then missed the routine 2-0 win over Huddersfield with illness - despite Mourinho saying he would play on Friday.

Jones also missed the game after he said he was unfit during the week.

And this follows a vicious tongue-lashing from the boss last Sunday where a Newcastle insider told The Sun : “Mourinho was furious — everybody could hear him shouting at Pogba and Jones.

“He obviously thinks they should do better but the pressure is getting to them.”

United say Pogba after the £89million midfielder reported ill on Saturday morning.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mourinho is now hoping that Pogba will recover in time to face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night – but he had pencilled the Frenchman in to play in his favourite position at the John Smith's Stadium.

Mourinho said: “I don't know how Paul is. I didn't want to know before the game and now is the time to find out.

“But I can say that Paul was going to play as a number eight on the left side in a 4-3-3!”

After last week's match Mourinho insisted Pogba was not injured during Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle - despite withdrawing him for the second time in three matches after a below-par display.

He failed to see out the 90 minutes and after the clash Mourinho was asked if there was an injury.

"No, no problem," the United boss said.

“I wanted a better way to come out in the first phase against a team that was defending in a very compact block.

“I was trying that with the simplicity of Michael Carrick because he tries to make everything simple and bring Alexis in an area close to Lukaku where he can be like a second striker.

"I was unlucky because they scored a goal in the seconds after, and then I’m going to face a different Newcastle where in that moment the only thing they think is defend.”

Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest
