Real Madrid planning to tempt Chelsea with £ 100M and Gareth Bale to get Hazard

Eden Hazard celebrating a goal in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Transfer speculations surrounding Chelsea’s in-form forward and playmaker Eden Hazard have resurfaced once more with the latest reports linking Real Madrid with a player plus cash offer for the Belgian.

According to a report by the Express UK, Spanish giants are have earmarked the 27 year old as their next galactico signing and are reportedly willing to shift Gareth Bale to London to get their man. The deal would involve a fee of £ 100M to sweeten and to make it irresistible for the Blues.

Eden Hazard has been said to be eyeing a move away to Santiago Bernabeau and for that matter, the Belgian has delayed his contract talks to give the move a leeway.

“Everyone knows the admiration I have for Real, but for now I'm a Blue,” Hazard was once quoted talking to French media outlet Canal+. Gareth Bale celebrates his goal [Photo: Courtesy]

Speculations about his future was once aggravated by his agent and father Thierry Hazard who said that his son is really eager to wear Real Madrid white shirt. But Eden quelled the rumours by saying that he is committed to Chelsea and is ready for contract talks.

Los Blancos on the other hand been reported to be willing to offer Londoners player plus cash, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcos Asensio and now Gareth Bale being linked with such a deal.

Spanish giants have struggled to replicate their results in the current campaign as they sit 20 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Reports indicate that the Spanish club is planning massive clear-out of players. Cristiano Ronaldo 33, Luka Modric 32 and Karim Benzema 30 are all being seen as potential casualties.

Already, UK’s Dailystar reports that Real Madrid President Fiorentino Perez has agreed personal terms with Tottenham Hotspurs star Harry Kane pending fee agreement with his club.