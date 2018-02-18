Keitany, Kipchoge face strong line up: Douglas Wakiihuri was the first Kenyan to win London Marathon

By JONATHAN KOMEN Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 00:20
FILES-ATHLETICS-BRITAIN-KEN-LONDON-MARATHON-KEITANY-RADCLIFFE (FILES) This file photo taken on April 23, 2017 shows Kenya's Mary Keitany running during the women's elite race at the London marathon on in London. Kenya's Mary Keitany will run alongside male pacemakers in a bid to break Paula Radcliffe's longstanding women's world record in April's London Marathon, race organisers announced January 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

Kenya has produced the winner of the men’s London Marathon 12 times in the last 14 years.

A dogfight awaits as the eternal Kenya and Ethiopia athletic rivalry lights up the 38th Virgin London Marathon on April 22.

From the starting point of the race around Blackheath, south of the River Thames, the race winds up past various iconic and landmarks like the river, Thames, Big Ben, London Eye, the Tower Bridge, Canary Whaff, the Buckingham Palace to the finish at The Mall; athletics fans will no doubt enjoy the red-hot action.

Mary Keitany will attempt to break Paula Radcliffe’s world record. Just as Radcliffe did when she set the world record at the 2003 London Marathon, Keitany will be running with male pacemakers in her bid to run inside the Briton’s iconic mark of 2:15:25.

The 36-year-old Keitany is already the holder of the women-only marathon world record which she set by winning last year’s Virgin Money London Marathon in 2:17:01. In doing so, Keitany beat Radcliffe’s previous mark of 2:17:42 and now the Kenyan wants to rewrite the record book again.

During her win last year, Keitany went through the halfway point more than a minute faster than Radcliffe did on the way to her record in 2003. However, her pacemaker fell away soon after and Keitany found herself alone and falling off that searing pace.

“The marathon world record is something I have been working towards for several years and I feel I am now in the position where I can really attack the time of 2:15:25,” said the three-time London Marathon champion.

At last year’s Virgin Money London Marathon, I was feeling good but it was hard to run nearly half the race on my own. By having male pacemakers, I will be able to have the support throughout the race.

“Obviously, any world record is contingent on everything being right on the day. London has shown it has the course for world records to be broken and I hope my form and health stay strong and that the weather is kind on the day.

The 2018 race is also the conclusion of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XI which started at last year’s London Marathon and includes the major marathons of Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo and Boston, as well as the 2017 World Championships marathon.

Kipchoge is currently joint top of the series standings thanks to his win at the BMW Berlin Marathon last September alongside the 2017 winner of the Virgin Money London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 champions of Chicago (Galen Rupp) and New York (Geoffrey Kamworor) and the world champion Geoffrey Kirui.

- Additional reporting by IAAF

LONDON-MARATHON-KEITANY- KENYA AND ETHIOPIA
Next Story
Basketball: Aga Khan confident of games glory
LATEST STORIES
Expect a Kenyan double: London Marathon Director Hugh Brasher tips Kenyans to extend dominance in UK’s premier race

Kipchoge to take on Bekele and homeboy Mo Farah at London Marathon on April 22.

Keitany, Kipchoge face strong line up: Douglas Wakiihuri was the first Kenyan to win London Marathon

Kenya has produced the winner of the men’s London Marathon 12 times in the last 14 years.

Cheruiyot floors Manangoi: Athletics World 1,500m champion finishes second at Commonwealth trials

World junior champion Taki also makes team to Gold Coast, Australia.

Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

Nakumatt fill points basket after beating Nzoia.

Kenyan boxers might perform poorly at the commonwealth games warns BAK boss

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) chairman John Kameta has warned the Kenyan government that Kenyan boxers risk performing poorly in the forthcoming c

FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

FA Cup quarter-final draw

More Stories
Expect a Kenyan double: London Marathon Director Hugh Brasher tips Kenyans to extend dominance in UK’s premier race

Kipchoge to take on Bekele and homeboy Mo Farah at London Marathon on April 22.

Keitany, Kipchoge face strong line up: Douglas Wakiihuri was the first Kenyan to win London Marathon

Kenya has produced the winner of the men’s London Marathon 12 times in the last 14 years.

Cheruiyot floors Manangoi: Athletics World 1,500m champion finishes second at Commonwealth trials

World junior champion Taki also makes team to Gold Coast, Australia.

Athletics: It’s tough duel as AK picks team today

It’s a do-or-die battle today as Kenyan athletes for slots to the 21st Commonwealth Games that run Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.

Top guns battle at Kasarani

It will be another moment of riveting action tomorrow when local stars battle for slots in Track and Field to the 21st Commonwealth Games

Yesteryear stars seek fairytale comeback

Comeback tales will no doubt spice up Athletics Kenya Commonwealth Games trials at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Top Kenyan athletes pull out of Commonwealth Games

Top and experienced Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Athletics Kenya name sportsmen and women expected at Commonwealth games trials

Over 250 sportsmen and women have been invited by the Athletics Kenya (AK) to turn up and compete at the trials at the Commonwealth games.

Russia, US locked in war of words over doping scandal

Seething war of words between Russia and United States is becoming eminent after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US their woes.

Hacking scare grips Pyeongchang Olympics as Russia denies being involved

Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang survived a hacking scare on the eve of its opening on Friday, which its organizers have declined to reveal sources.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Wazito FC ready for Homeboyz
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Gor Mahia taking a clear lead on KPL table
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Battle for Commonwealth slot going on at Kasarani
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Strathmore Basketball team ready to face KPA in KBF finals