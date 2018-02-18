Cheruiyot floors Manangoi: Athletics World 1,500m champion finishes second at Commonwealth trials

By DENNIS OKEYO Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 00:15
2018 commonwealth games trials Timothy Cheruiyot leads Elijah Manangoi in 1500m finals during the Commonwealth Games Trials.[Dennis Okeyo, Standard media.

World junior champion Taki also makes team to Gold Coast, Australia.

Just as expected, world 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi and his training partner Timothy Cheruiyot sealed their places in the Commonwealth Games-bound team in their specialty.

However, Manangoi had to settle for second position during the Club Games trials held at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

Cheruiyot (3:34.1) won the duel beating Manangoi (3:35.1)  to second place as world 1500m junior champion Kumari Taki sailed through in third place clocking 3:35.5.

Manangoi’s younger brother George finished in fourth place and missed out on the trip to Gold Coast where he would have raced with his brother in the encounter slated for April 4-15.

“I didn’t want to go hard, just wanted the qualification slot, which I’m glad I got. In Glasgow, I was a green horn, I finished seventh, but now I’m not eyeing anything less than a podium finish,” Elijah said.

Cheruiyot said: “The game plan was just to make the team, which I’m glad Elijah and I have done ”

Elsewhere, Youngsters Edward Zakayo and Sandra Felis Chebet also starred in their respective races.

World Under-18 3,000m silver medallist Zakayo (13:28.7) won the thrilling 5000m men race after beating the experienced Nicholas Kipkorir (13:32.7), 2009 World Under-18 3,000m silver medallist David Bett was third after 13:34.7.

“I had trained well heading into the national cross country and then these trials.

“At first I feared the senior runners, but as the race progressed I gained enough courage. This is a good senior debut, but still I’m eyeing the World Junior championship later in the year,” Zakayo said.

In women’s 10,000m finals, only seven runners lined up and Chebet, fresh from graduating from the junior ranks kept her cool to beat the experienced Stacy Ndiwa, who beat her last weekend during the National Cross Country Championships at Uhuru Gardens.

Chebet clocked 32 minutes and 41.2 seconds ahead of Ndiwa who clocked 32:41.6.

Beatrice Mutai, elder sister to world 1500m champion Faith Chepngetich, closed the podium positions after 32:44.7 ahead of Perin Nenkampi (32:48.5).

All Africa Games 10,000m champion Alice Aprot withdrew after 13 laps and later complained of chest pains.

In the women’s 400m hurdlers finals, 2016 Africa Championships silver medallist Maureen Jelagat trounced her opponents with a 57.2 seconds victory to make it to her third at Club Games.

Margaret Chelimo brushed aside the challenge of Kericho-based Eva Cherono winning the 5000m women finals in 15:51.2.

Cherono clocked 15:54.6 for second place. The two will join world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri, who was granted a wild card by Athletics Kenya.

In the 20km men walking race, Samuel Gathimba won in 1: 19. 04.

WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION GOLD COAST AUSTRALIA.
