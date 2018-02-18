Basketball: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

77

SCHOOL GAMES Strathmore School's Hillary Kangethe is challenged by Peter Mwakuelo of St Mary School at State house grounds in Nairobi. [Jonah, Onyango]

St George’s Girls and Kinda School beaten at Nairobi Region school games basketball ball ties.

Champions Parklands Arya lock horns with hosts State House in the girls basketball finals of Westlands Sub-county Secondary Schools Games today.

Having secured a place in next month’s Nairobi Region games, the former regional champions will be out to defend their crown and bag their first trophy of the year.

Strathmore School and Nairobi School will battle for the boys gong. Strathmore who are seeking to reclaim the Westlands crown beat St Mary’s School 42-30 in a scintillating semis encounter.

Nairobi School ended Aga Khan’s hopes of advancing with a 28-20 win in the second semi-final.

Yesterday, Arya extended their dominance over perennial rivals St George’s Girls thrashing them 72-10 while State House dismissed Kinda School 52-25 to set today’s finals.

Arya’s Mitchelle Awuor was on fire scoring 24 points while Joan Njoki garnered 16 points as they cruised to another victory in a repeat of last year’s final which they won 85-10. Awour said the desire to return to the nationals is their motivation. “We found inspiration in knowing that a victory in the match will move us a step closer to the nationals and also increase our chances of retaining our title.

“We have missed the last two nationals and our main objective this year is to qualify for the national games,” Awour said.

Arya made light work of St George’s to take an early lead taking the first quarter 24-2. St George’s improved in the second, but their effort was not good enough as Arya still overpowered them to lead 12-6 and go to the break with an impressive 36-8 advantage.

Arya dominated the third and fourth periods scoring 36 more points with their opponents managing a dismal two.

Meanwhile, State House laboured to a narrow 5-2 win over Lavington Mixed in a low scoring girls handball final.