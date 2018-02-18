Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

By Rodgers Eshitemi Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 00:06

Ulinzi Stars Vs Mathare United Cliff Kasuti (left) of Ulinzi stars battles for the ball with David Owino of Mathare United during the Kenya Premier league match played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on February 17,2018.The match ended 0-0.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Chemelil 1 : 1 Kariobangi Sharks
Nzoia Sugar0 : 1 Nakumatt
Ulinzi Stars 0 : 0 Mathare Utd
Wazito 0 : 0 Kakamega Homeboyz

Nakumatt fill points basket after beating Nzoia.

Mathare United leapfrogged Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia at the top of the table after holding Ulinzi Stars to a barren draw in yesterday’s round three matches dominated by draws.

Nakumatt were the winners yesterday with Brian Nyakan’s 68th minute lone goal at Sudi Stadium condemning Nzoia Sugar to their third defeat of the season.

Amani Kyata cancelled out Erick Kapaito’s opener in the injury time as Chemelil Sugar shared the spoils with visiting Kariobangi Sharks in Awasi as Kakamega Homeboyz were held to a goalless draw by Wazito at Camp Toyoyo.

The Afraha stalemate saw Mathare united take their points tally to seven, one more that 16 time champions Gor Mania, who have a game in hand.

“We should have killed off this game in the first half, but were failed to make good use of the chances we had.

“All the same, I am proud of my boys’ performance. They gave Ulinzi a run for their money,” said Mathare coach Francis Kimanzi.

Cliff Nyakeya thought he had put Mathare ahead in the tenth minute, only for the centre referee to disallow his header after ball was adjudged to have gone out of play before Daniel Mwaura delivered the cross.

Mwaura then saw his effort agonisingly bounce across the face of goal with keeper Timothy Odhiambo already off his line before the speedy winger fluffed another chance in the area as Mathare pushed for an opener.

Ulinzi came close in the 33rd minute but Bernard Ongoma’s free kick on the right flank was cleared to safety before Nyakeya’s feeble effort went straight into keeper’s hands as both sides went into the deadlocked at 0-0.

Substitute Elvis Nandwa made an instant impact forcing a fine save from Mboya just a few minutes after coming on at the start of the second half before Clifford Alwanga’s mistimed header sailed high over the bar on the opposite end.

Ulinzi had another chance in the 53rd minute through Daniel Waweru’s quickly taken free kick but Ongoma’s effort was easily picked up by Mathare goalkeeper

Mathare defence was once again called to action on the hour mark but stood firm.

NAKUMATT KENYAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Hockey: Multimedia, Wazalendo clash in final
Gor run riot in the Zoo
Mathare United continue to impress
Will Gor survive in the Zoo?
