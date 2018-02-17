Kenyan boxers might perform poorly at the commonwealth games warns BAK boss

By Shadrack Andenga Odinga Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 23:40

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) chairman John Kameta has warned the Kenyan government that Kenyan boxers risk performing poorly in the forthcoming commonwealth games to be held in Gold coast, Australia.

Speaking to Gameyetu on Saturday evening from Machakos County, Kameta was angry and disappointed that his boxers have been subjected to poor training conditions in makeshift gymnasiums.

“At the moment our team is at the police depot, Mathare, here in Nairobi under Coach Patrick Maina. Our camp is normally in Nakuru, but until now I haven’t heard anything from the ministry of sports. The games are nearing and of course Kenyans will be expecting medals,” said the BAK boss who regretted.

Kameta wants his boxers to all win medals and says that only great training in professional environment will ensure that.

 In January Kameta sent a 14 member team to India open boxing tournament to shape up in preparation for this big event. The BAK boss adds that the team has another invitation to travel to Cuba for further preparations, but lack of finances have hindered this trip.

“The national boxing team ‘Hit Squad’ has been invited to participate in a Four Nations training-cum-tournament camp in Cuba. The deal for the Four Nations event was realized during the AIBA Congress in Dubai, where we held extensive talks with officials from the Cuban Federation,” Kameta retorted adding that the Hit Squad would have joined the hosts United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Ethiopia while in Cuba.

Kameta’s budget according to him is estimated to around 45 million Kenya shillings. He also wants the government to invest in training infrastructure.

“We cannot despair because the government is slow in releasing finances. With the withdrawal of

sportpesa things have been difficult to us. In order to compete effectively globally we at least need 25 boxing rings and many pair’s gloves. That’s a budget of around 45million Kenya shillings,” he emphasized.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games, commonly known as Gold Coast 2018 will be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia between 4 and 15 April 2018.The Kenya team is scheduled to begin their final phase of preparations at Madison Square Garden, Nakuru where the final team of seven men and four women will be selected.

Provisional squad for Commonwealth Games—Light fly: Shaffi Bakari (Police), Matayo Keya (KNH); Fly: Mohammed Ali (Kongowea), Simon Mulinge (KDF); Bantam: Benson Gicharu, Isaac Meja (KDF); Light: Nick Okoth (KDF), Ethan Maina (Police); Middleweight: Edwin Okongo (KDF), Erick Otengo (Prisons); Light welter: Victor Onyango (KDF), Joseph Shigali (Police); Welter: Jacob Kimathi (Prison), Boniface Mugunde (Police); Middle: Edwin Okongo (KDF), Erick Otengo (Prisons); Light heavy: Nick Abaka (KDF), Peter Abuti (Prison); Heavyweight: Elly Ajowi, Frederick Onyango (KDF); Super-heavy: David Njuguna (Police), Fredrick Ramogi (KDF); Women: Fly: Christine Ongare (Nairobi), Veronica Mbithi (Dallas); Light Welter: Lornah Kusa (NRB) and Ruth Odongo (Kisumu).

BOXING ASSOCIATION OF KENYA GAMEYETU MACHAKOS COUNTY
Next Story
FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out
LATEST STORIES
Expect a Kenyan double: London Marathon Director Hugh Brasher tips Kenyans to extend dominance in UK’s premier race

Kipchoge to take on Bekele and homeboy Mo Farah at London Marathon on April 22.

Keitany, Kipchoge face strong line up: Douglas Wakiihuri was the first Kenyan to win London Marathon

Kenya has produced the winner of the men’s London Marathon 12 times in the last 14 years.

Cheruiyot floors Manangoi: Athletics World 1,500m champion finishes second at Commonwealth trials

World junior champion Taki also makes team to Gold Coast, Australia.

Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

Nakumatt fill points basket after beating Nzoia.

Kenyan boxers might perform poorly at the commonwealth games warns BAK boss

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) chairman John Kameta has warned the Kenyan government that Kenyan boxers risk performing poorly in the forthcoming c

FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

FA Cup quarter-final draw

More Stories
Kenyan boxers might perform poorly at the commonwealth games warns BAK boss

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) chairman John Kameta has warned the Kenyan government that Kenyan boxers risk performing poorly in the forthcoming c

Achesa: From boxer to Sports CS

The vetting of Sports and Heritage Cabinet nominee Rashid Achesa was like no other.

Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Kenyans stage fair show in India

National light flyweight champion Shaffi Bakari stormed into the quarterfinals of the India Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Wazito FC ready for Homeboyz
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Gor Mahia taking a clear lead on KPL table
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Battle for Commonwealth slot going on at Kasarani
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Strathmore Basketball team ready to face KPA in KBF finals