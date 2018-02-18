FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

By Odero Charles Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 00:27

Following is the FA Cup quarter-final draw made on Saturday:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City v Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City v Chelsea

Wigan Athletic or Manchester City v Southampton

Ties to be played Mar. 16-19

Four of the top Premier League's top five were kept apart in Saturday's draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals as Manchester United host Brighton, whilst Chelsea visit Leicester.

Tottenham Hotspur face a trip to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who need a replay after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Hillsborough, should Mauricio Pochettino's men overcome third-tier Rochdale on Sunday.

Manchester City continue their quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with a fifth round trip to Wigan on Monday.

Should Pep Guardiola's men avoid a repeat of the Latics' shock 2013 FA Cup final victory, City will be at home to Southampton in the last eight.

The ties will be played between March 16 and 19.

FA CUP TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANCHESTER UNITED
