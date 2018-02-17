Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

World beating athletes stage impressive comebacks and pick tickets to Australia.
At least 14 athletes will make a second stab at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.
World 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi, who was disheartened after finishing 11th at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, returns to the Club Games to prove his mettle.
Defending champions Julius Yego (javelin) and Purity Cherotich (3,000m steeplechase) will be back for another shot at their titles while Jonathan Ndiku (3,000m steeplechase) will line up in 10,000m.
Josphat Bett, who lost narrowly to Uganda’s Moses Kipsiro in HamdenPark Stadium in Glasgow, will be out to make amends.
World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, who finished fifth in 1,500m, will compete in the 12-lap race as Collins Omae (400m), Elijah Kimitei (triple jump) and Nicholas Bett, the 2015 world 400m hurdles champion, will seek redemption Down Under.
Winny Chebet, who was in the 2010 squad to New Delhi Commonwealth Games, return to the Club Games as Maureen Jelagat, who has suffered false starts in 400m hurles make her third stab in Commonwealth Games – after 2010 and 2014.
The team, which was picked in the one-day trials at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday consists of 65 athletes, 36 men and 29 women, and will be handled by Joseph Ochieng as team manager.
Also in the steeplechase women team is world junior record holder Celiphine Chepsol alongside newcomer Fancy Cherono. In the men’s 3000m steeplechase Conseslus Kipruto was handed a wildcard after failing to compete due to stomach illness.
He will partner with Abraham Kibiwot and World junior 3000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui.
Manangoi, Timothy Cheruiyot and World Junior 1500m champion Kumari Taki, who has since graduated to senior ranks will make the strong three-member squad in men’s 1500m.
In the corresponding women race, steeplechase specialist Beatrice Chepkoech will compete in 1500m race in Australia alongside Winny Chebet and Mary Kuria.
Another wild card holder Obiri will partner with Maragaret Chelimo and youngster Eva Cherono in women’s 1500m.
Kiprono Kosgei of Kenya Police will line up 110m hurdler while Bethwel Langat will compete in men’s triple jump.
Sandra Felis Chebet, Stacy Ndiwa and Beatrice Mutai will line up in women’s 10,000m while IAAF World 10,000m junior champion Rodgers Kwemoi, Japan-based Jonathan Ndiku and Josephat Bett will team up in men’s 25-lap race.
Japheth Kemei will head the coaching unit assisted by Julius Kirwa. Mary Chege will be the team’s chaperon.
The Commonwealth Games comprises 71 English speaking nations.
TEAM KENYA GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES SQUAD
Women 20km walk
Grace Wanjiru
Linda Waweru
Men 20km Walk
Samuel Gathimba
Women 10,000m
Sandrafelis Chebet
Stacy Ndiwa
Women 400m Hurdles
Maureen Jelagat
Men 5000m
Edward Zakayo
Nicholas Kipkorir
David Bett
Women 5000m
Hellen Obiri
Margaret Chelimo
Eva Cherono
Men 1500m
Timothy Cheruiyot
Elijah Manangoi
Kumari Taki
Women 1500m
Beatrice Chepkoech
Winny Chebet
Mary Wangari
Men 200m
Peter Mwai
Mike Mokamba
Women 200m
Joan Cherono
Millicent Ndoro
Men 3000m steeplechase
Conseslus Kipruto
Abraham Kibiwott
Amos Kirui
Women 3000m steeplechase
Celliphine Chepteek Chespol
Purity Cherotich
Fancy Cherono
Men 800m
Jonathan Kitilit
Wycliffe Kimanyal
Cornelius Kipkoech
Women 800m
Emily Cherotich
Margaret Nyairera
Eglay Nalianya
Men 100m
Mark Otieno
Women 400m
Boniface Mweresa
Collins Omae
Alexander Sampao
Women 400m
Maxmilla Emali
Veronica Mutua
Men 10,000m
Rodgers Kwemoi
Jonathan Ndiku
Josephat Bett
Men 400m Hurdles
Nicholas Bett
Aaron Koech
Willy Mbevi
Men 110 hurdles
Kiprono Koskei
Men Javelin
Julius Yego
Alexander Kiprotich
Women Long Jump
Priscilla Tambunda
Men Long Jump
Bethwel Langat
Men Triple Jump
Elijah Kiplagat
Decathlon
Gilbert Kibiwott
High Jump
Mathew Sawe
Men marathon
Nicholas Kamakya
Kenneth Mburu
Julius Mungara
Women Marathon
Shelmith Muriuki
Sheila Jetotich
Hellen Nzembi
Team officials
Joseph Ochieng' (Team manager)
Philip Ngovi (Assistant Team manager)
Mary Chege (Chaperone)
Japheth Kemei (head coach)
Julius Kirwa, Joseph Kirwa, William Murgor (Assistant coaches)