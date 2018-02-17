Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

By DENNIS OKEYO Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 22:55
2018 commonwealth games trials Samuel Gathimba and Simon Wachira (right) during the men's 20km walk race during the Commonwealth Games Trials.[Dennis Okeyo, Standard media.

World beating athletes stage impressive comebacks and pick tickets to Australia.

 At least 14 athletes will make a second stab at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.

World 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi, who was disheartened after finishing 11th at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, returns to the Club Games to prove his mettle.

Defending champions Julius Yego (javelin) and Purity Cherotich (3,000m steeplechase) will be back for another shot at their titles while Jonathan Ndiku (3,000m steeplechase) will line up in 10,000m.

Josphat Bett, who lost narrowly to Uganda’s Moses Kipsiro in HamdenPark Stadium in Glasgow, will be out to make amends.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, who finished fifth in 1,500m, will compete in the 12-lap race as Collins Omae (400m), Elijah Kimitei (triple jump) and Nicholas Bett, the 2015 world 400m hurdles champion, will seek redemption Down Under.

Winny Chebet, who was in the 2010 squad to New Delhi Commonwealth Games, return to the Club Games as Maureen Jelagat, who has suffered false starts in 400m hurles make her third stab in Commonwealth Games – after 2010 and 2014.

The team, which was picked in the one-day trials at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday consists of 65 athletes, 36 men and 29 women, and will be handled by Joseph Ochieng as team manager.

2018 commonwealth games trials Sandra Felis Chebet beats Stacy Ndiwa in 1000m women finals during the Commonwealth Games trials.[Dennis Okeyo, Standard media.
 

Also in the steeplechase women team is world junior record holder Celiphine Chepsol alongside newcomer Fancy Cherono. In the men’s 3000m steeplechase Conseslus Kipruto was handed a wildcard after failing to compete due to stomach illness.

He will partner with Abraham Kibiwot and World junior 3000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui.

Manangoi, Timothy Cheruiyot and World Junior 1500m champion Kumari Taki, who has since graduated to senior ranks will make the strong three-member squad in men’s 1500m.

In the corresponding women race, steeplechase specialist Beatrice Chepkoech will compete in 1500m race in Australia alongside Winny Chebet and Mary Kuria.

Another wild card holder Obiri will partner with Maragaret Chelimo and youngster Eva Cherono in women’s 1500m.

Kiprono Kosgei of Kenya Police will line up 110m hurdler while Bethwel Langat will compete in men’s triple jump.

Sandra Felis Chebet, Stacy Ndiwa and Beatrice Mutai will line up in women’s 10,000m while IAAF World 10,000m junior champion Rodgers Kwemoi, Japan-based Jonathan Ndiku and Josephat Bett will team up in men’s 25-lap race.

Japheth Kemei will head the coaching unit assisted by Julius Kirwa. Mary Chege will be the team’s chaperon.

The Commonwealth Games comprises 71 English speaking nations.

TEAM KENYA GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES SQUAD

Women 20km walk

Grace Wanjiru

Linda Waweru

 

Men 20km Walk

Samuel Gathimba

 

Women 10,000m

Sandrafelis Chebet

Stacy Ndiwa

 

Women 400m Hurdles

Maureen Jelagat

 

Men 5000m

Edward Zakayo

Nicholas Kipkorir

David Bett

 

Women  5000m

Hellen Obiri

Margaret Chelimo

Eva Cherono

 

Men 1500m

Timothy Cheruiyot

Elijah Manangoi

Kumari Taki

 

Women 1500m

Beatrice Chepkoech

Winny Chebet

Mary Wangari

 

Men 200m

Peter Mwai

Mike Mokamba

 

Women 200m

Joan Cherono

Millicent Ndoro

 

Men 3000m steeplechase

Conseslus Kipruto

Abraham Kibiwott

Amos Kirui

 

Women 3000m steeplechase

Celliphine Chepteek Chespol

Purity Cherotich

Fancy Cherono

 

Men 800m

Jonathan Kitilit

Wycliffe Kimanyal

Cornelius Kipkoech

 

Women 800m

Emily Cherotich

Margaret Nyairera

Eglay Nalianya

 

Men 100m

Mark Otieno

 

Women 400m

Boniface Mweresa

Collins Omae

Alexander Sampao

 

Women 400m

Maxmilla Emali

Veronica Mutua

 

Men 10,000m

Rodgers Kwemoi

Jonathan Ndiku

Josephat Bett

 

Men 400m Hurdles

Nicholas Bett

Aaron Koech

Willy Mbevi

 

Men 110 hurdles

Kiprono Koskei

 

Men Javelin

Julius Yego

Alexander Kiprotich

 

Women Long Jump

Priscilla Tambunda

 

Men Long Jump

Bethwel Langat

 

Men Triple Jump

Elijah Kiplagat

 

Decathlon

Gilbert Kibiwott

 

High Jump

Mathew Sawe

 

Men marathon

Nicholas Kamakya

Kenneth Mburu

Julius Mungara

 

Women Marathon

Shelmith Muriuki

Sheila Jetotich

Hellen Nzembi

 

Team officials

Joseph Ochieng' (Team manager)

 

Philip Ngovi (Assistant Team manager)

 

Mary Chege (Chaperone)

 

Japheth Kemei (head coach)

 

Julius Kirwa, Joseph Kirwa, William Murgor (Assistant coaches)

COMMONWEALTH GAMES TRIALS GOLD COAST
