Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

By Rodgers Eshitemi Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 00:10
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE Mathare United FC's Coach Francis Kimanzi react to a 2-1 win against Nzoia Sugar FC during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Sunday, Feb 11, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Soldiers lost last match and will be wary of Kimanzi's charges.

Ulinzi Stars will be taking a cautious approach as they aim to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 away defeat to Sony Sugar.

The Soldiers host unbeaten Mathare United in round three of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Unlike the Soldiers who have registered mixed results in their opening two matches, beating Zoo Kericho before falling to the millers, the Slum Boys twice rallied to see off Vihiga United and Nzoia Sugar 2-1, respectively.

But having secured a double over Mathare (5-1, 0-1) last year, Ulinzi head coach Dunstan Nyaudo will be urging his side to be cautious as they battle a tactical Francis Kimanzi’s side.

“The current Mathare United side is a very tactical team. Last year they struggled but took their lessons so this time they recruited well to solve their shortcomings and they have a lot of necessary experience in the team as well,” Nyaudo told the club’s website.

“They are a good team but we are also strong and we will prepare and go out there to give a good account of ourselves.”

Just like his coach, midfielder Churchill Muloma is wary of the threat posed by an improved Mathare.

“Mathare United have done well so far and they will be keen not to get another loss like it happened last year. That will be another tough match, but of course, there are no simple games in this league. It is all about getting to the game with the right mentality and readiness to fight,” said Muloma.

Although Mathare striker Clifford Alwanga expects a difficult game, the former Tusker man believes his new club will be driven by one burning emotion against their hosts-revenge.

“Of course it will be a tough game, but we are looking forward to positive results. It will be an opportunity to avenge last season’s double defeat against them," he said

Alwanga, who scored a brace on his league debut for Mathare against Nzoia, doesn't subscribe to the view there is any extra pressure on his side after two opening wins.

“There is no pressure being at the top. We have an experienced coach with a number of experienced players who can handle such situations,” said Alwanga.

In other matches today, wounded Kakamega Homeboyz face a tricky trip to Camp Toyoyo against unpredictable newcomers Wazito as Nzoia host Nakumatt in Bungoma.

ULINZI STARS KIMANZI MATHARE UNITED
Next Story
HOCKEY: Winners in today’s semis earn two slots in KHU league
RELATED STORIES
Mathare United continue to impress
Gor Mahia clear Nakumatt shelves following their 4-0 win
KTN, Mediapro ready for Premier League kick-off
LATEST STORIES
Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

Soldiers lost last match and will be wary of Kimanzi's charges.

Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

With only a week to the kick off of the 2018-2019 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League, teams are signing up new players for the season.

Athletics: It’s tough duel as AK picks team today

It’s a do-or-die battle today as Kenyan athletes for slots to the 21st Commonwealth Games that run Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.

Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

The FKF South Coast Branch Mombasa Youth under 13 and under 15 league resumes this weekend with 19 matches on the cards in Changamwe, Jomvu, Mvita, Ki

Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

West Bromwich Albion players Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill apologised in a club statement on Friday after being questioned

United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed media speculation of a rift with Paul Pogba as a “big lie” and said that the midfielder was well

More Stories
Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

Soldiers lost last match and will be wary of Kimanzi's charges.

Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

With only a week to the kick off of the 2018-2019 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League, teams are signing up new players for the season.

Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

The FKF South Coast Branch Mombasa Youth under 13 and under 15 league resumes this weekend with 19 matches on the cards in Changamwe, Jomvu, Mvita, Ki

Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

West Bromwich Albion players Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill apologised in a club statement on Friday after being questioned

United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed media speculation of a rift with Paul Pogba as a “big lie” and said that the midfielder was well

Gor run riot in the Zoo

League champions run rings around Kericho side on home ground

FIFA to clamp down lavish spending on players, targets to tame big clubs in Europe

Gianni Infantino discussed various areas he is eyeing for restructuring to minimize the expenditure in sports, which he says has eroded the football v

Mombasa County to unveil 'ultra modern' Bomu Stadium

The renovation of Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Mombasa County is nearing its completion and the facility could be set for grand opening on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Reds thrive in third kit as Liverpool run riot in Porto

Liverpool’s ruthless form in their third kit continued in Wednesday’s 5-0 Champions League win at Porto

Wenger slams UEFA as star player misses Europa League clash

Arsene Wenger has angrily criticized the UEFA rule barring players from representing different clubs in the European tournament in the same season.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • PHOTOS: Reds thrive in third kit as Liverpool run riot in Porto

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • FIFA to clamp down lavish spending on players, targets to tame big clubs in Europe

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya's lone athlete at the winter Olympic games Sabrina Wanjiku finishes 59th in Giant Slalom
    Gor Mahia display a cosmic performance against KPL side Zoo Kericho
    Harambee Stars drops one point on international FIFA rankings
    AK Boss Jackson Tuwei promises a good pay package for the Commonwealth team