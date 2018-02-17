Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

77

Soldiers lost last match and will be wary of Kimanzi's charges.

Ulinzi Stars will be taking a cautious approach as they aim to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 away defeat to Sony Sugar.

The Soldiers host unbeaten Mathare United in round three of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Unlike the Soldiers who have registered mixed results in their opening two matches, beating Zoo Kericho before falling to the millers, the Slum Boys twice rallied to see off Vihiga United and Nzoia Sugar 2-1, respectively.

But having secured a double over Mathare (5-1, 0-1) last year, Ulinzi head coach Dunstan Nyaudo will be urging his side to be cautious as they battle a tactical Francis Kimanzi’s side.

“The current Mathare United side is a very tactical team. Last year they struggled but took their lessons so this time they recruited well to solve their shortcomings and they have a lot of necessary experience in the team as well,” Nyaudo told the club’s website.

“They are a good team but we are also strong and we will prepare and go out there to give a good account of ourselves.”

Just like his coach, midfielder Churchill Muloma is wary of the threat posed by an improved Mathare.

“Mathare United have done well so far and they will be keen not to get another loss like it happened last year. That will be another tough match, but of course, there are no simple games in this league. It is all about getting to the game with the right mentality and readiness to fight,” said Muloma.

Although Mathare striker Clifford Alwanga expects a difficult game, the former Tusker man believes his new club will be driven by one burning emotion against their hosts-revenge.

“Of course it will be a tough game, but we are looking forward to positive results. It will be an opportunity to avenge last season’s double defeat against them," he said

Alwanga, who scored a brace on his league debut for Mathare against Nzoia, doesn't subscribe to the view there is any extra pressure on his side after two opening wins.

“There is no pressure being at the top. We have an experienced coach with a number of experienced players who can handle such situations,” said Alwanga.

In other matches today, wounded Kakamega Homeboyz face a tricky trip to Camp Toyoyo against unpredictable newcomers Wazito as Nzoia host Nakumatt in Bungoma.