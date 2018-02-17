Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

By Rebecca Jebet Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 00:04
Adam Mwanahalima of kenya's St. John's Kaloleni Secondary School celebrates scoring a goal against GS Remere of Rwanda during their East Afrca Secondary School Games football match at Kipchoge Stadium, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 28, 2016.[PHOTO:DENNIS OKEYO/STANDARD]

With only a week to the kick off of the 2018-2019 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League, teams are signing up new players for the season.

Kenyan international Mwanahalima Adam, fondly known as Dogo, and Gerender Akinyi have moved to two-time champions Thika Queens from Mombasa Olympic.

Dogo, who has been key for Olympic in the past two seasons, will be instrumental to the former champions who are reeling from losing the play-offs to Vihiga Queens last season.

The forward occupies the position of Harambee Starlets co-captain Mary Kinuthia, who has since joined newly promoted Gaspo Women with Akinyi expected to fill in the space left by Harambee Starlets midfielder Christine Nafula.

Others who have joined Thika Queens include Soccer Queens duo of Faith Kwamboka and Sharon Adhiambo and Tabitha Mueni from relegated Soccer Sisters.

Youngsters Ester Nyakanini and Mary Kamau join the former champions from Chabini Girls and Nginda Girls, respectively.

Thika Queens will begin their campaign against Kakamega Leeds away at Bukhungu Stadium.

Janet Bundi, another national team player, has joined Eldoret Falcons this season after Nyamira Starlets were relegated mid-season last year when they suffered three walkovers. Roselyne Gesare joins Bundi at Falcons.

Falcons have signed up a Ugandan Dorothy Namusige who joins from Gafford Ladies with Cythia Siguvi from newly promoted Trans Nzoia Falcons.

Eldoret Falcons chairman Joshua Ariko has confirmed that Susan Bwibo, Juliet Mukhekhe and Moureen Shimuli have left the club.

Ariko said he is still looking for a coach following Jeff Mutai’s departure from the club last season. Eldoret Falcons will play their season opener against defending champions Vihiga Queens at Mumias Complex next weekend. [Rebecca Jebet]

