Coach Mwaloma says team is focused: Arya target spot in city region’s games

School games at State House Nairobi. Parklands Arya Zamria Robi(l) Ngara Girls XLilian Miricho blocks when they played basketball finals of Nairobi West Sub-Region Secondary schools sports Association at State House Girls High school yesterday. 11/03/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE

Despite good run, they still face an uphill task against Buru Buru Girls.

Parklands Arya will lock horns with perennial rivals St Georges Girls in the basketball semi-finals of Westlands Sub-County Term One Games underway at State House Girls today.

The reigning Westlands champions will be out to retain their crown as they seek a place at next month’s Nairobi Region games.

Perfect start

Arya are eying a return to the national games set for April in Embu after a two-year absence. The winners of the 2015 now defunct Metropolitan Region title, had a perfect start in 2018 winning all Group A matches against Kianda School, St Martins and Makini School. St Georges on the other hand finished second in Group B which also had State House Girls, Loreto Convent Valley Road and Aga Khan. The match will be a reenactment of the 2017 Sub-County final that saw Arya thrash St Georges 85-10.

Despite their fine start to the season, team coach Godfrey Mwaloma said they will not be carried away by good shows at the lower level of competition but will remain focused. “We started well but that is no reason to become overconfident and deviate from our purpose. We have missed two nationals hence the need to remain focused,” Mwaloma said.

He said their target it to first qualify for the regional games. “Buru Buru Girls have always been our main challengers and have beaten us in the last two regional finals. However, they are not our worry because we have to overcome St Georges first to qualify. When we get that done, then we will work on how to approach the regional games where I believe Buru Buru will be seeking to defend their title.”

Extend unbeaten run

Hosts State House will entertain Kianda in the second girls last four clash. State House will be seeking to extend their unbeaten run as well as book their place at the regional games. They won all their matches to top Group B while Kianda finished second behind Arya. In the boys contest, Strathmore School will battle St Mary’s while Nairobi School will take on Aga Khan.

Arya will also be seeking to overpower St Georges in the girls’ hockey battle. Playing in a round robin format, they are currently second with 11 points four less than leaders State House who they will play in their second tie of the day. Kianda are third tied on 11 points with Arya but with an inferior goal difference while Loreto Convent Msongari (3) and St Georges (1) and fourth and fifth, respectively, in a five team event.

In rugby 15s, Makadara Sub-County champions and hosts Ofafa Jericho will defend their title this weekend in a round robin format against Aquinas, Highway and Makongeni. In girls basketball Nairobi Region champions Buruburu will also seek a successful title defence against Mt Carmel, Huruma Girls and Our Lady of Mercy South B.