Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

By Ernest Ndunda Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 00:00

The stage is set for a major FKF National Super League double header at Mombasa’s Mbaraki Sports Club this weekend.

Coast Stima host Kisumu All Stars today at 3pm. The match will be preceded by another between Modern Coast Rangers and KCB at 12.30pm.

Coast Stima, who are making their debut in the league, started off the season with a one-all draw against fellow greenhorns, Green Commandos, at Bukhungu Stadium last weekend.

Kisumu All Stars kicked off the season with a barren draw against St Joseph of Nakuru at Moi Stadium. Coast Stima are placed eighth position on the log. [Ernest Ndunda]

Elsewhere

Big show on in Changamwe today

The FKF South Coast Branch Mombasa Youth under 13 and under 15 league resumes this weekend with 19 matches on the cards in Changamwe, Jomvu, Mvita, Kisauni, Nyali zones.

Today there will be four matches at Mlaleo Primary School grounds in Nyali while there will be 15 matches spread to Ronald Ngala in Mvita, Mikindani Primary School and Chaani Primary School in Changamwe/Jomvu zone tomorrow. In the under 15 category, Black Madrid take on Dragon, Freretown entertain Mjambere, Super Strikers host Bilima Youth and Catalunya clash with Good Hope. There will be seven matches at Ronald Ngala, with three matches in the morning. [Ernest Ndunda]

Elsewhere

Samboja to launch Taveta All Stars

Taita Taveta County Governor Granton Samboja is set to launch Taita Taveta All Stars Football Club at Wundanyi Stadium today. According to Taita Taveta Sports Director Leonard Otieno,

Football Kenya Federation President Nicky Mwendwa will grace the occasion. The launch will be spiced by a friendly match between Taita Taveta Allstars and visiting Soy from Kakamega. “We concluded our trials last Wednesday where 25 players were selected to form Taita Taveta All Stars FC, which will be unveiled on Saturday,” said Otieno. [Ernest Ndunda]

