Top guns battle at Kasarani

By Denis Okeyo Friday, February 16th 2018 at 00:00
Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri wins the final of the women's 5000m athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 13, 2017

It will be another moment of riveting action tomorrow when local stars battle for slots in Track and Field to the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.

However, Athletics Kenya have granted world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, sixth-placed in 1,500m in 2014 Commonwealth Games, a wild card.

“The trials is by invitation only. We have  invited athletes who would give us good results and show the will to compete for the country. That’s why you see there some top athletes missing from the list of invited athletes,” AK President Jackson Tuwei said.

He added: “With exception of Hellen Obiri whom we allowed not compete at the trials, all other runners must earn their places in the team. The criteria is  1-2-3 across the line. But in some events such as field events and sprints, the panel of selectors will only consider 1-2 places.”

Some of the top names that will miss the championships include defending champions in Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich, Mercy Cherono (5,000m) and James Magut (1,500m). Others include world 800m record holder David Rudisha and Asbel Kiprop.

Earlier last month, Athletics Kenya named Kenneth Mburu, Nicholas Kamakya and Julius Karinga in the men’s marathon squad while Sheila Jerotich, Shelmith Muriuki and Hellen Nzembi will carry the national flag in women’s race.

“Our marathon team is already preparing for the games. We are aware some queries were raised on the marathon team selection but we cannot force athletes to represent the country.” said Tuwei.

