FIFA to clamp down lavish spending on players, targets to tame big clubs in Europe

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 16:22
Neymar and Philippe Coutinho are some of the players who made gig money transfers [Photo: Courtesy]

A recent splashing of cash by clubs on players may have tapped the attention of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and as a consequence the world football governing body is planning to bring rules that will regulate the expenditure.

While speaking to the Italian press in his home country, FIFA President Gianni Infantino discussed various areas he is eyeing for restructuring to minimize the expenditure in sports, which he says has eroded the football values.

Infantino was alarmed by the expenditure of French Ligue 1 outfit when they activated release clause and signed Neymar from Bracelona in € 222M deal. Barcelona on the other hand spent lavishly to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and Ousame Dembele from Bayern Munich in excess of € 100M each.

“I don't like what I'm currently witnessing,” Infantino told the Italian press.

He has lamented the increasing budget clubs allocate for buying players and paying players’ agents at the expense of investing in academies.

“In 2017, global transfers reached $6.4billion, while the agents' fees reached about $500 million, and only $60 million of which was invested in academies.”

"How is it possible that, while the business is growing so much, the funds for the youth systems are getting smaller? He stated.

His remedy is seeking to support investment in academies and this is aimed at fighting the tendency to loan out players.  This could be a negative development to teams like Chelsea, which have stocked various players in loan deals.

One of the recommendations is to reduce the number players clubs can sign in the winter window as well as limiting the squad number to 25 players. He insists that teams must give equal chances to players.

Infantino said:

"The best players have to play, not to sit on the bench in bigger clubs. Americans have the most regulated system in the world, and they're able to gain like anyone else. They understood they need a balanced competition to succeed. I'd like to set up the new rules by the end of 2018." He is planning to roll out the changes by the end of 2018.

