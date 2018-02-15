Betting 101: Two costly mistakes that will make you lose your money in betting

345

[Photo: Courtesy]

Winning is the desired end game for any person placing a bet. But have you ever wondered how people who cannot even spell the names of the teams win bets without even analyzing? Yes it happens, especially when your ignorance becomes your luck. Being ‘too knowledgeable’ can make you lose a single game out of 14 entries and that will haunt you for the whole week.

This brings us to two costly mistakes that will cost you your money. This happens especially when you are either a football fan, or you are too cautious or so keen on following results. Here are the two costly things to avoid.

Trusting your favourite team with your money

There are dangers of loving a team too much. It brings over confidence that can be dangerous. If you are supporting Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Man City, or even Gor Mahia; do not give your heart and your money at the same time.

Place your bet based on how you understand the team’s performance and based on how they play in the tournament. Never use your wishes to lead you into how to place a bet. For instance: Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspurs was evenly matched fixture. But those who hate Tottenham would easily go for Juventus not knowing that both teams are strong.

Over relying on a team

Many people reaped benefits last season when Chelsea staged unbeaten run of 13 games after which they won the English Premier League. This happened till they fell in their first defeat, 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspurs. The same happened when Real Madrid made impressive performances. The point here is this, treat every fixture with different approach no matter how the team playing is on top form.

Stay safe! Aim higher!